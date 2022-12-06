ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mad Cool Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, The Black Keys, And Sam Smith

By Cait Stoddard
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos

Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

