Burlington County, NJ

Carmen Gaither
5d ago

Gary Daniels was a fixture in the local legal community for years. He was an honorable man who never forgot where he came from. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. SIP our legal eagle. You will be missed.

njurbannews.com

Sue Happy in Trenton

When it comes to the City of Trenton and the City Council, why is it that nearly everything seems to begin, progress and end with a trip to the courthouse and a lawsuit? Here are just a few examples:. Outgoing and controversial Trenton City council member Robin Vaughn is being...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Eliminated Democrat in Manchester mayoral race slams incumbent mayor

Next Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election in Manchester, a solid-red Ocean County township of 45,115 people, is a fight between two fractious wings of the Republican Party. It is Democratic voters, however, who may play a decisive role in electing the next mayor, and an eliminated Democratic mayoral contender has waded into the runoff election with a statement blasting incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
BreakingAC

Bridgeton man gets five years in brutal beating

A Bridgeton man was sentenced to five years in prison for a brutal beating that a man with a traumatic brain injury and severe eye damage. Calvin Clark, now 63, repeatedly beat the victim and threw him down two flights of stairs during the incident Oct. 8, 2021 on North Pear Street.
BRIDGETON, NJ

