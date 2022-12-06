Read full article on original website
Carmen Gaither
5d ago
Gary Daniels was a fixture in the local legal community for years. He was an honorable man who never forgot where he came from. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. SIP our legal eagle. You will be missed.
5
Related
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County leaders release statements on the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Daniels
The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis and Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis released the following statement on the passing of retired Burlington County Sheriff Gary L. Daniels:. “We were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Daniels, who served Burlington County as a member of law enforcement,...
Former Trenton mayor endorses Assemblyman Benson for Mercer County Executive
Doug Palmer will not run for Mercer County Executive. The former, long-time mayor of Trenton kicked the tires on a possible challenge to the long-time County Executive Brian Hughes recently. Instead of challenging Hughes, who launched a bid for a sixth-term in November, Palmer will throw his support behind Assemblyman...
New Jersey Globe
What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge
In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
njurbannews.com
Sue Happy in Trenton
When it comes to the City of Trenton and the City Council, why is it that nearly everything seems to begin, progress and end with a trip to the courthouse and a lawsuit? Here are just a few examples:. Outgoing and controversial Trenton City council member Robin Vaughn is being...
Recovering Skinhead Talks Life As Former White Supremacist In NJ
A former white supremacist is coming to Burlington County to speak against hate crimes, authorities said.Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw invites the public to attend the forum on Friday, Dec. 9, where the BCPO will unveil a new initiative aimed at reducing bias and hate crimes in Bu…
New Jersey Globe
Eliminated Democrat in Manchester mayoral race slams incumbent mayor
Next Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election in Manchester, a solid-red Ocean County township of 45,115 people, is a fight between two fractious wings of the Republican Party. It is Democratic voters, however, who may play a decisive role in electing the next mayor, and an eliminated Democratic mayoral contender has waded into the runoff election with a statement blasting incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak.
Trenton, NJ Man Arrested Involved In Atlantic City Shooting
December 11, 2022 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Atlantic City Police Department reports, that on December 6, 2022, a shooting investigation…
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
Man with knife causes evacuation at EHT Walmart
An Ocean County man was arrested Saturday, after he was found with a knife at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and refused police commands. David Brennan, 32, was seen in the electronics section of the township Walmart with a knife at about 2:40 p.m., Lt. Steve Slusarski said. An...
New Jersey Globe
Recount in Chris Christie’s hometown expands Democratic margin in Mendham to three votes
Democrat Lauren Spirig expanded her lead to three votes over Republican incumbent Thomas Baio in a race for Mendham Township Committee after a recount held today. Spirig has initially led by two votes, 1,473 to 1,471. The updated tally has Spirig winning, 1,473 to 1,470. Machine votes from Election Day...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Three charged with killing Mays Landing man in Atlantic City
Three men are charged in the October killing of a Mays Landing man gunned down in Atlantic City. Tyrone Ford, 21, was found unconscious at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 19, by police responding to a ShotSpotter audio-gunshot notification in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Longtime Cherry Hill police officer retires after 24 years
Lt. John Moyer spent his last day with the Cherry Hill police earlier this month, the end of 24 years with the department. Though policing wasn’t something he had aspired to do as a child, the career was suggested to him after he excelled as a corrections officer in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
Bridgeton man gets five years in brutal beating
A Bridgeton man was sentenced to five years in prison for a brutal beating that a man with a traumatic brain injury and severe eye damage. Calvin Clark, now 63, repeatedly beat the victim and threw him down two flights of stairs during the incident Oct. 8, 2021 on North Pear Street.
fox29.com
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
NJ woman charged in fatal hit-and-run was heavily medicated, prosecutors say
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman is accused of being over-medicated to the point of intoxication when she struck and killed a 25-year-old man, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities announced charges against Carmen Ruiz, 53, of Brigantine, on Wednesday. She faces one count of second-degree vehicular homicide...
