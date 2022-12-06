Read full article on original website
KEYT
Volunteers beautify Harding University Partnership School with over 100 drought tolerant plants
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Sunday morning 50 volunteers planted roughly 120 plants around the playground of Harding University Partnership School. This landscaping project included support from the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade. These improvements serve more than just an aesthetic purpose — they also include an educational function that satisfies the...
