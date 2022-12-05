Prep sports roundup: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. is earning respect

Lynwood coach Jason Crowe Sr. talks to his son, freshman Jason Crowe Jr. (headband), and his teammates. The younger Crowe scored 39 points in a 75-67 loss to Oakwood. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

At 14 years old, Lynwood High freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr. brings back memories of another 14-year-old freshman trying to succeed against hold-back players his same grade — LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills.

It's challenging when you're not as strong driving down the lane, but the 6-foot-3 Crowe has grown up playing in the backyard against his father, Jason Crowe Sr., a former professional player and Lynwood's head coach. Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, who played with Crowe Sr. at Inglewood High, was in the stands on Monday at Beverly Hills High watching and ready to offer tips.

"He's grown up playing older guys in pickup games," Crowe Sr. said. "I've been preparing him for bigger and better things."

Crowe is going to be heard from over the next four seasons. He's already made a difference, scoring 51 points in one game. Against Oakwood on Monday, he didn't score in the first quarter and earned himself a spot on the bench next to his father. Told to be more aggressive on offense and defense, he responded with 39 points over the final three quarters, helping tie the score in the fourth quarter after Lynwood fell behind by 13 points.

In the end, Oakwood won 75-67 in an opening game of the Beverly Hills tournament, but it's clear Lynwood has a bright future with five freshmen playing on varsity.

"He's a heck of a freshman," Oakwood coach Steve Smith said.

Oakwood has a pretty good guard itself in junior Ben Eisendrath, who finished with 30 points.

Beverly Hills 60, San Diego 57: Jameson Caruso connected on two clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally the Normans (7-0) to victory. He finished with 18 points. Jon Mani led Beverly Hills with 24 points. Noah Marte had 26 points for San Diego.

Brentwood 80, Chino 38: Jordan Hoegban made six threes and finished with 20 points for Brentwood in the Beverly Hills tournament.

Taft, 65, Redondo Union 50: The Toreadors (1-2) got their first win of the season. Keyon Kensie scored 18 points and Derrick Hill and Bishop Brooks added 17 apiece.

Walnut 74, Fairmont Prep 71: In a battle of unbeaten teams in the St. John Bosco tournament, Walnut (7-0) prevalied. Joby Barnes scored 17 points and Adrian Triplett had 16.

Rolling Hills Prep 79, New Roads 19: Alec Peterson scored 17 points for Rolling Hills.

Grant 108, Monroe 35: Jayleen Jones had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Grant's season debut.

Etiwanda 55, Canyon Springs 38: Curtis Williams led the Eagles with 14 points.

Bishop Alemany 73, Van Nuys 36: The Warriors (7-1) received 15 points from Anthony Martinez.

Tesoro 67, Calvary Chapel 41: Carson Brown led the way with 22 points for 9-1 Tesoro.

Girls' basketball

San Fernando 67, Sylmar 33: Samantha Maldonado scored 24 points for the Tigers.

Girls' soccer

Palisades 2, Cleveland 0: Erica Hamilton scored both goals for Palisades in knocking off the defending City champions.

Boys' soccer

Servite 2, Villa Park 2: Dylan Graham and Korey Villanueva scored goals for Servite.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .