My truck needs tires. The Ram’s Continental ContiTrac SUV tires are starting to resemble Hoosier race slicks around the shoulders and their weather-beaten sidewalls look like they’ve seen more UV light than Tan Mom. So I’m in-market, as they say, for new rubber. And I like the ContiTracs. They’re quiet, deliver a nice ride and summon respectable dry-pavement traction in those moments when I’m heading down an on-ramp and temporarily forget that I’m driving a 19-year-old 4x4 pickup truck—not too much howling at the limit from those Continentals, I tell ya. Replacing them with an identical set, or some similar pavement-biased all-season tire, would be the smart move. And yet: I’ll probably get some big dumb mud tires.

