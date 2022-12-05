Read full article on original website
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Has 800 HP and Makes for a Wild Send-Off
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is the final special edition of Ford's halo car, and just 67 of these track-only models will be built, all by hand. Only approved clients will be allowed to hand over the $1.7 million starting price, with Ford planning to make buyer selections in the first quarter of 2023 and deliveries in the late spring.
GM Developing Ultium-Based EV Sedan That Could Replace the Chevy Malibu
GM president Mark Reuss recently revealed that an electric Chevy sedan is being developed for China, as first reported by GM Authority. Ruess said the new Ultium-based EV is still early in development and suggested it might make it to the U.S. as a Malibu replacement. With the Chinese debut...
Ezra Dyer: The Irrational Allure of Mud Tires
My truck needs tires. The Ram’s Continental ContiTrac SUV tires are starting to resemble Hoosier race slicks around the shoulders and their weather-beaten sidewalls look like they’ve seen more UV light than Tan Mom. So I’m in-market, as they say, for new rubber. And I like the ContiTracs. They’re quiet, deliver a nice ride and summon respectable dry-pavement traction in those moments when I’m heading down an on-ramp and temporarily forget that I’m driving a 19-year-old 4x4 pickup truck—not too much howling at the limit from those Continentals, I tell ya. Replacing them with an identical set, or some similar pavement-biased all-season tire, would be the smart move. And yet: I’ll probably get some big dumb mud tires.
Tested: 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS Is a Not-So-Sporty Family Bus
Back in the day, there was a family on our street with a wood-sided Plymouth Satellite station wagon that was decked out with slotted mag wheels, a glasspack muffler, and a full-width rear mudflap. That setup was unusual for a family hauler back then, but it turns out their extra-sporty Satellite was merely ahead of its time. Today's parents seem to be keen to show the world they're still cool even with three kids, and a popular way to do so is by opting for the sport-trim version of their three-row SUV—something like the Chevrolet Traverse RS.
Trim Pickings: 2023 Nissan Rogue vs. 2023 Toyota RAV4
After pickup trucks, small SUVs are the bestselling vehicles in the United States. The Toyota RAV4, in particular, keeps rising to the top. This doesn't necessarily mean it's the best in its class, though. In some ways, the RAV4 relies on its reputation for reliability in the face of newer rivals.
