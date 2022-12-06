ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado QB Owen McCown enters portal following Sanders hire

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

One day after new coach Deion Sanders made clear who his starting quarterback would be in his first season at Colorado, incumbent quarterback Owen McCown entered the transfer portal on Monday.

McCown played in four games as a freshman and started three, completing 57 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He suffered an abdominal injury during Colorado’s 20-13 overtime win over Cal on Oct. 15 and was not able to return to the field.

That win turned out to be the Buffaloes’ only victory of the season, finishing 1-11 after they fired Karl Dorrell following an 0-5 start. Sanders, the longtime NFL star and former head coach of FCS program Jackson State, accepted the same position at Colorado over the weekend.

At his opening press conference, Sanders introduced his son, Shedeur Sanders, by saying, “And this is your quarterback.” The younger Sanders starred for Jackson State over the past two seasons, racking up 6,614 passing yards and 66 touchdowns.

Deion Sanders’ first meeting with the current team was also filmed.

“I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in the portal and do whatever you’re gonna get because if more of you jump in, the more room you make,” Sanders told players.

“We’ve got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me,” he added. “And it’s Louis (Vuitton).”

McCown is the son of Josh McCown and nephew of Luke McCown, two former NFL quarterbacks. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

–Field Level Media

Mista Mr
5d ago

Seems like the ones leaving are afraid they’ll have to actually work for their scholarship. Honestly, what I personally believe when Coach Prime said…”this is your QB…”, one of the QBs should have said, “he’s gonna have to earn it and take it from me!” Coach Prime is a competitor and everyone on his team will be.. I remember back when Nebraska was great in the Big 8, kids took pride in being a walk-on.. They played just as hard as the starters.. Did they complain? No. So now you have a bunch of spoiled entitled kids that took pride in losing and the new coach isn’t going to allow them to continue that behavior, so now they wanna run.. Oh well, dueces!!

Jusmyluck ohwell
5d ago

SMH, sad to say, if those kids leave because of comments the coach has made, then they wasn't the type of players that Colorado need in the program, everyone is not accustom to losing, loser lose, and fighters fight, as stated in his meeting the kids, he is going to separate the Janes from the Tarvens, Coach Prime wants dogs not cats

Fight Orwellianism
5d ago

He understood what was said- you had your shot at running the business and ran it into the ground now move out the way because “I’m coming”.

