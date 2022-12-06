Read full article on original website
Tour de Lights returns to Knoxville
Tour de Lights is organized by Bike Walk Knoxville and Visit Knoxville. It is a free and family-friendly event!
Blessings on Bell Street is back
This was a community-wide event in hopes of creating an atmosphere of love for the children in Knoxville. Each child received a gift, did crafts, and more!
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville starts this weekend
The first Christmas is coming to life in Knoxville this weekend! The pageant has been a tradition for families for over half a century.
People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
Two high school athletes in Anderson Co. sign NIL deals just a day after TSSAA allows them
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council cleared the way for high school athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. Just a day later, two Anderson County students signed Name, Image and Likeness deals with local businesses. NIL deals are a growing...
Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
New event center to be built in East Knoxville named 'Grandiflora'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new event center is expected to be built in East Knoxville soon, named "Grandiflora." It will be located off Magnolia Avenue at the old site of the Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle, which was sold to Lawson Partners LLC last year, according to reports and Knox County records.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center 'urgently' asking for O Negative, O Positive donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is critically low on O Negative and O Positive blood, according to a MEDIC press release. The center is asking people with O Negative or O Positive blood to donate. "We have seen a pretty big increase this week in demand...
Lawyer: Take prosecutor off case of man accused of murdering pizza server
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The lawyer for a Knoxville man accused of murdering a Barley's food server wants the state prosecutor to be disqualified, arguing she's previously been reprimanded for improper conduct while handling the case. Gregory P. Isaacs' motion is one of several filed this week as Micah Johnson...
10Listens: USPS says West Knox Co. post office 'fully operational' after some people say they haven't received mail
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A few residents of some West Knox County neighborhoods said they have not received mail since Monday, and a few said they filed formal complaints with the United States Postal Service. They claimed more than 130 homes were affected in the 37931 zip code. The...
'Pup Ugly Sweater Party' to raise money to help small dogs rescue on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular craft beer bar in downtown Knoxville will host a party for pups and their families as they get into the holiday spirit. On Saturday, they will host the "Knox Brew Pup Ugly Sweater Party," which is expected to bring out some of the city's cutest dogs dressed in their best ugly holiday sweaters. The bar said it will donate $1 per beer sold during the party to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.
Montgomery Ridge students take on odd jobs to raise more than $11,000 for Mission of Hope
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A group of 7th graders in Maryville worked hard this holiday season to ensure children in need in rural Appalachia were able to have some presents to celebrate Christmas. Students at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School in Maryville spent a month raising money as part of Mission...
Jalin Hyatt becomes first Vol to win Biletnikoff Award as nation's top wide receiver
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the nation. The honor was announced on ESPN on Thursday night. "As a receiver, this is what you dream of," Hyatt said. Hyatt stood atop the national ranks in...
Shoppers looking to save money this holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We're in the middle of the holiday shopping season and thanks to inflation -- stuff has been more expensive. There are ways to save money when you're going through your holiday, gift list. Onpoint Community Credit Union expert Meredith Bureau recommends parents think about limiting gifts...
KCS considers hiring outside company to clean schools due to lack of custodians
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders at Knox County Schools said they are having trouble finding custodians to clean schools, and are thinking about hiring an outside company to clean up after-hours as a result. They said 16 schools were at less than 60% of the staffing they need to operate...
The Vanished | David McAfee missing after his iPhone detected car crash that didn't appear to happen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a month since a beloved husband and father of three children disappeared. David McAfee was last seen on October 28, according to members of his family. "People don't just walk off the face of the Earth," said Melissa Gumm, his mother. "My son has...
KPD searching for group after Emerald Youth Foundation van vandalized early Saturday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a group of men who were seen on security camera footage when an Emerald Youth Foundation van was vandalized in downtown Knoxville. The footage showed four of them approaching the van in a parking lot on Dale...
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
25 police officers, first responders and medical staff graduate from training for crisis intervention team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, a group of 25 law enforcement officers, first responders and medical staff graduated from training on how to intervene when a person is having a mental health crisis. The training was provided by the McNabb Center — a nonprofit provider of mental health care...
UT: Jalin Hyatt picks up FWAA First Team All-America acclamation
DALLAS — Jalin Hyatt picks up Football Writers Association of America First Team Offense All-American honors Friday afternoon, according to UT Athletics. The recognition marks Hyatt's second major All-America honor after being named a Walter Camp First team All-American Thursday night, shortly following his being called for the Biletnikoff.
