Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Blessings on Bell Street is back

This was a community-wide event in hopes of creating an atmosphere of love for the children in Knoxville. Each child received a gift, did crafts, and more!
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

People travel Nashville to demand state help over chronic water service issues on English Mountain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Pup Ugly Sweater Party' to raise money to help small dogs rescue on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular craft beer bar in downtown Knoxville will host a party for pups and their families as they get into the holiday spirit. On Saturday, they will host the "Knox Brew Pup Ugly Sweater Party," which is expected to bring out some of the city's cutest dogs dressed in their best ugly holiday sweaters. The bar said it will donate $1 per beer sold during the party to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Shoppers looking to save money this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We're in the middle of the holiday shopping season and thanks to inflation -- stuff has been more expensive. There are ways to save money when you're going through your holiday, gift list. Onpoint Community Credit Union expert Meredith Bureau recommends parents think about limiting gifts...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

UT: Jalin Hyatt picks up FWAA First Team All-America acclamation

DALLAS — Jalin Hyatt picks up Football Writers Association of America First Team Offense All-American honors Friday afternoon, according to UT Athletics. The recognition marks Hyatt's second major All-America honor after being named a Walter Camp First team All-American Thursday night, shortly following his being called for the Biletnikoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
