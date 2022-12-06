ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
denverite.com

Denver mayor candidate Trinidad Rodriguez would declare a “state of emergency” over homelessness and push for “involuntary holds” for mental health and addiction treatment

Standing in front of the Statehouse, mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez told a small crowd of supporters he is ready to declare a state of emergency over homelessness in Denver. Something about the city’s response to homelessness isn’t working and things are getting worse, he said. For Rodriguez, who has known...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Migrants who arrived this week are coming from El Paso, Texas, where shelters are struggling to serve them

A handful of people hung outside a Denver rec center on Friday morning, chatting, laughing and sipping coffee. They said they’d been sleeping on cots inside that city-owned building, that they were treated with kindness, that they were comfortable and grateful for the support. They also said they weren’t supposed to talk about themselves to anyone, so while some spoke, none offered their name. Those who did speak to us told us they’d come from El Paso, Texas.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Police announce arrest of suspect in fatal west Denver shooting

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted in a first-degree murder case out of west Denver. Shaun Eric Solan was taken into custody this week.Solan was located by officers on Wednesday night, 17 days after the crime took place. It happened on the 100 block of North Osceola Street.Officers found an adult man that evening who had been shot. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.The name of the victim hasn't been released.
DENVER, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 people found dead in Aurora home Saturday night

Homicide detectives in Aurora are investigating after three people were found dead inside of a home Saturday. The Aurora Police Department tweeted shortly before 10 p.m., three people had been found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street, which is in Aurora's Willow Park neighborhood. At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street on a request for a welfare check....
AURORA, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Amy Cross's In-Jail Meth Overdose Death Prompts Shocking Lawsuit

Amy Cross didn't have to die. Had medical professionals at the Weld County jail in Greeley who were tasked with inmate care properly diagnosed her as suffering from methamphetamine toxicity last year, she would have recovered — and they had more than seven hours to do so. Instead, they allowed her to writhe in agony, brown liquid escaping from her lips and her fingertips taking on a blue tint, until she finally expired on the floor of her cell.
GREELEY, CO

