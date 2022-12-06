Read full article on original website
Denver to vote on three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
denverite.com
Denver mayor candidate Trinidad Rodriguez would declare a “state of emergency” over homelessness and push for “involuntary holds” for mental health and addiction treatment
Standing in front of the Statehouse, mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez told a small crowd of supporters he is ready to declare a state of emergency over homelessness in Denver. Something about the city’s response to homelessness isn’t working and things are getting worse, he said. For Rodriguez, who has known...
denverite.com
Denver recovered a record amount of wage theft money this year. Stronger protections for workers may be coming
When Michael Ginzel did a week of construction work for a contractor in Denver, Ginzel said his employer told him to expect a check in the mail. Weeks went by with no money, and Ginzel’s calls went unanswered. He showed up to the employer’s house in person and found himself in what he called a combative and dangerous situation.
denverite.com
Migrants who arrived this week are coming from El Paso, Texas, where shelters are struggling to serve them
A handful of people hung outside a Denver rec center on Friday morning, chatting, laughing and sipping coffee. They said they’d been sleeping on cots inside that city-owned building, that they were treated with kindness, that they were comfortable and grateful for the support. They also said they weren’t supposed to talk about themselves to anyone, so while some spoke, none offered their name. Those who did speak to us told us they’d come from El Paso, Texas.
denverite.com
Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.
High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
denverite.com
Airbnb unleashes New Year’s Eve anti-party technology in Denver and beyond
You can fight for the right to party. Just not in an Airbnb. Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the company is boosting its “anti-party systems” and drawing a “hard line.” And it’s not just in Denver — the crackdown is global. How will...
Around 100 migrants arrive in Denver by bus; city opens emergency shelter
Around 100 Spanish-speaking migrants arrived by bus in Denver Monday night and now the city is working to accommodate them at an undisclosed shelter, according to the City and County of Denver.
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed
The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
denverite.com
Family of cyclist killed by impaired driver in Lakewood wins $353 million in civil suit
In the spring of 2021, Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis was riding in a bike lane in Lakewood with her husband when a driver under the influence of drugs struck and killed her. The driver, Ryan Montoya, was sentenced to eight years in prison this past summer, and this week, a jury awarded her family $353 million in the civil suit.
Many waiting for smaller trash cart ahead of new Denver trash fee launch
The City of Denver will launch its “pay as you throw” trash model with the new year, but Denver7 has heard from several residents who are still waiting for their smaller, cheaper trash carts.
Police announce arrest of suspect in fatal west Denver shooting
Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted in a first-degree murder case out of west Denver. Shaun Eric Solan was taken into custody this week.Solan was located by officers on Wednesday night, 17 days after the crime took place. It happened on the 100 block of North Osceola Street.Officers found an adult man that evening who had been shot. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.The name of the victim hasn't been released.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolen
A woman from Aurora who had her car stolen last month told the City Council “I don’t think that’s right” that she should have to pay $185 to get her car out of impound.
3 people found dead in Aurora home Saturday night
Homicide detectives in Aurora are investigating after three people were found dead inside of a home Saturday. The Aurora Police Department tweeted shortly before 10 p.m., three people had been found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street, which is in Aurora's Willow Park neighborhood. At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street on a request for a welfare check....
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
45 pounds of fentanyl-cocaine packs seized in Longmont
Police say they seized nearly 45 pounds of a fentanyl-cocaine mixture in Longmont and arrested a man with "direct ties to the Sinaloa cartel."
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at West 38th Ave. in Denver
A bicyclist was killed in a crash at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Friday night.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
Man recording drug users attacked with pepper spray
When a visitor to the 16th Street Mall took out his cell phone to record drug activity, things escalated.
Westword
Amy Cross's In-Jail Meth Overdose Death Prompts Shocking Lawsuit
Amy Cross didn't have to die. Had medical professionals at the Weld County jail in Greeley who were tasked with inmate care properly diagnosed her as suffering from methamphetamine toxicity last year, she would have recovered — and they had more than seven hours to do so. Instead, they allowed her to writhe in agony, brown liquid escaping from her lips and her fingertips taking on a blue tint, until she finally expired on the floor of her cell.
