JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Walmart store at 15th and Range Line was extra busy Thursday to help hundreds of children and seniors in need. Smiles and excitement filled the store for the 29th Annual CFI “Truckload of Treasures” holiday shopping spree. CFI associates showed up with wish lists in hand to shop for gifts, toys, and other necessities for 300 local under-served residents. Those recipients are chosen by the Joplin Salvation Army.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO