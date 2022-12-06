Read full article on original website
22nd Annual “Shop with a Hero” day in Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo. — Some Neosho kids spent a little time with some heroes. But what were they doing, exactly? A little Christmas shopping. Today was the 22nd annual “Shop with a Hero” day, at the Neosho Walmart. It’s hosted by members of the Neosho police and fire...
47th Annual Laverne Williams Children’s Christmas Party
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today marks 47 years of an annual tradition that brings gifts to local children. It’s the “Laverne Williams Children’s Christmas Party”. It’s in memory of a law enforcement officer who had a big heart for the children in his community. He...
Mo. American Water employees band together to raise money for Fostering Hope
JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees at a Joplin company have, once again, stepped up to help local foster children this holiday season. About 30 employees at Missouri American Water made it their mission to raise money for the nonprofit, “Fostering Hope.”. They raised half of the more than $2,300...
Under-served area residents gifted with shopping spree
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Walmart store at 15th and Range Line was extra busy Thursday to help hundreds of children and seniors in need. Smiles and excitement filled the store for the 29th Annual CFI “Truckload of Treasures” holiday shopping spree. CFI associates showed up with wish lists in hand to shop for gifts, toys, and other necessities for 300 local under-served residents. Those recipients are chosen by the Joplin Salvation Army.
Pittsburg walk-in mammogram event encourages residents to maximize health benefits
PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area organization is making it convenient for Southeast Kansas residents to get a mammogram. The Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas is hosting a walk-in mammogram event next week in Pittsburg. There’s a reason behind the timing of the clinic. It’s to allow women to...
SE Kansas church to open childcare center and autism center in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas church wants to help its community on more than just Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. Victory Life Church Pastor Donnie Talent wants to be able to serve not just his own congregation, but the entire Pittsburg area and not just two days a week.
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
Joplin Kiwanis join Bright Futures to feed and clothe kids
JOPLIN, Mo. — Three grades of students at McKinley Elementary in Joplin were given some special lunchtime attention, today. Members of the Joplin Kiwanis Club helped serve them pizza, cookies, and soda. This was part of their annual Christmas luncheon for the kids, in cooperation with Joplin Bright Futures.
MSSU first annual “Holiday Happenings Celebration”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are happening on the campus of Missouri Southern. Specifically, the first annual “Holiday Happenings Celebration” kicked off this afternoon with a maker’s market craft fair. The event is free and open to both students and community members. Hundreds of creative handmade...
Making holiday crafts out of natural materials
JOPLIN, Mo. — There was also some holiday arts and crafts action, today, in Joplin. This time, with a twist of educational creativity. It took place at the “Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center”. People were able to create their own nature holiday ornaments, using recycled and natural materials.
Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
Joplin Police officer observes smoke coming from a residence; Joplin Fire respond
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, December 9, 2022, a Joplin Police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a residence at 1925 South Connor. Joplin E-911 alerted the Joplin Fire Dept to respond. Joplin Fire arrival observed smoke coming from the eaves and roof of the residence. Joplin Police tell us on scene there was no sign...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Carthage Special Education students learn the coffee business
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage 6th graders are becoming well-versed in the coffee-selling business. Special Education students at the 6th Grade Center have their own business. It’s called, “Just Coffee” — although there’s also hot chocolate. Since October, the kids have been making and...
“Merry Grinchmas” craft show
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs was the place to be for those last-minute Christmas shoppers. The “Baxter Springs Chamber Of Commerce” held the very first “Merry Grinchmas” craft show. The Grinch was there, sneaking around and taking pictures with families. This all-day event was...
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights
Good morning on a finally Friday! Howie and Bubba give us details on Joplin Public Library’s Maker Space and hot cocoa kits they’re giving away. We hear about Webb City’s beloved coach plans to retire. And keep an eye out for a rare penny that could be worth 7k!
Flames light up the Joplin sky from large 2-story house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, fire reported at 832 S Pennsylvania alerting Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire sounded a second alarm as flames and thick black smoke were visible from an active fire. Tipsters tell us they could see fire and smoke visible in the morning sky near...
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
Home destroyed by fire in Sarcoxie
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5 a.m. reports of a fire in on the 200 block of 8th Street alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carthage Fire toned as mutual aid. Fire reported to have started at the rear of the home. On arrival active flames and smoke visible....
Firefighters treated after Pittsburg fire on N. Locust
Two firefighters are treated on the site of a residential fire in Pittsburg.
