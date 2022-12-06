Read full article on original website
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
Ski lift unable to open at Mt. Shasta Ski Park on opening day
MCCLOUD, Calif. – While originally set to open today, skiers who plan on visiting Mt. Shasta Ski park will have to wait a little while longer to use one of the lifts. Today, officials from the ski park announced that they will be unable to open Gray Butte due to unsafe conditions.
Healthcare marketplace deadline arrives this week
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregonians have a few more days to look for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act in its tenth year. Thursday, December 15, 2022, is the deadline for the 10th open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The ACA open enrollment period is underway for enrollment by December 15 for coverage starting January 1, 2023.
How the FDA's move to make Narcan available over-the-counter could impact Oregonians
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Food and Drug Administration is fast-tracking the process to make the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan available over-the-counter. Lane County Public Health substance abuse prevention coordinator Alexander LaVake believes the move could save lives. "We're really excited at the idea of this getting fast-tracked," said...
Oregon State Hospital back in compliance after investigation
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- After more than six months, Oregon State Hospital is now back in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospital officials had to submit a corrective plan or risk losing certification to be reimbursed for federal Medicare payments. But according to the Oregon Health Authority, OSH...
