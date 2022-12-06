Read full article on original website
Arlington home hunt highlights for Dec 9, 2022
We have a new list of open houses to check out across Arlington this weekend. With Christmas two weeks away, there are plenty of open houses to view. According to Homesnap, there have been 164 new listings in the last 4 weeks. Here’s a look at some of the open...
Gun store employee chases down thief in Clarendon
A man tried to steal a gun from an Arlington gun store last week but was chased down by a store manager as he tried to flee. The incident happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Nova Armory, which is now located at 2607 Wilson Blvd in Clarendon. “At approximately 6:37...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Columbia Pike
Arlington County police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a park along Columbia Pike. Police were called around 10 p.m. Friday night for a man lying on the ground and not moving near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive, which is also in proximity to the bike trail.
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Christmas bomb exploded at B Live
‘Tis the season to get tipsy with cozy cocktails and two-buck beers. B Live, the live music venue and restaurant in the old Whitlow’s on Wilson space at 2854 Wilson Blvd, says it has created Arlington’s “most immersive holiday popup.”. “‘Jingle Bell Rock’ is the latest popup...
Police on lookout for airsoft gun drive-by shooter
Four people suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during a pellet gun drive-by shooting. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, just east of S. Glebe Road, around 6 p.m. It involved 3-4 male suspects in a white SUV, including the shooter of the airsoft gun, who is believed to be in his 20s.
Obituary: Margaret Johnson Wilson (1932-2022)
Margaret Johnson Wilson (Age 90) Margaret J. (Dorothy) Wilson, a lifelong fighter for minority youth in Arlington, died at The View Alexandria November 26, 2022. Educated in the Pittsburgh Public Schools, she received a BA from University of Pittsburgh. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She also earned a master’s and doctorate in clinical psychology from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio with an internship at the University of Illinois Research and Educations Hospitals of Chicago, Illinois. She was a member of the Council of Representatives, the superior legislative body responsible for the oversight of the American Psychological Association. She joined Howard University as graduate faculty in the Urban Affairs and Research Institute. She reopened clinical services for the D.C. Mental Health Center and then began work at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital until retirement in 2007. In 1980 she began her civic life as the chair of the Education Committee of the Arlington NAACP. From this vantage point she began a decades-long involvement with Arlington Public Schools and Arlington County on behalf of African Americans. Dr. Wilson served on countless boards and committees for the school system and the County in a variety of civic enterprises for the benefit of Arlington citizens. She was a life member of the NAACP and the Urban League and served on the latter’s board. She was the recipient of the James L. Hunter Human Rights Award, a prior NAACP award for achievement, an Arlington Public School award for Outstanding Service and a Minority Achievement Office award for selfless dedication in saluting academic excellence in the community. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Leon. She is survived by a host of cousins and devoted friends.
