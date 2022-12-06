Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley Had a Huge Net Worth: Find Out Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects. “We are sad to inform you that our...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Upworthy
Brendan Fraser gets emotional as he tells fans he didn't know they loved him so much
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: This story contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Brendan Fraser is a "pure soul," as his ardent fan puts it, and we couldn't agree more. The actor...
Kirstie Alley Called John Travolta Her ‘Soul Mate’: ‘I Love Him, I Should Have Married Him’
Cheers star Kirstie Alley spoke about her love and adoration for John Travolta. She told Oprah Winfrey she felt that he was her 'soul mate.'
ETOnline.com
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson
You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’
Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Brother Michael Confesses ‘Jealousy’ Caused Them to Drift Apart, Details Where They Stand Now
Getting real. Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael Kutcher, opened up about their ups and downs in their first joint interview — and revealed why they previously drifted apart. "Jealousy for sure, at least on my part,” Michael, 44, confessed during a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of The Checkup With Dr. David […]
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
'I was taking 55 Vicodin a day': Matthew Perry explains why he can't re-watch 'Friends'
Matthew Perry shared his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction while filming the hit TV show 'Friends,' and explains why he hasn't re-watched the series.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Kirstie Alley Appeared on Show Just Months Before Her Death
Kirstie Alley's last appearance on national television came during The Masked Singer Season 7. The Cheers star wore the Baby Mammoth costume and performed in two episodes before being unmasked. The Masked Singer producers plan to include a tribute to her during a special holiday episode airing Wednesday. Alley made...
Ashton Kutcher Feels Guilty For His Success As Twin Brother Michael Deals With Slew Of Health Problems
Ashton Kutcher admitted he feels guilty for his success as his twin brother, Michael, who has cerebral palsy, has dealt with health issues his whole life. "I am like, 'How do I get to be this lucky?' And for my brother to be born with cerebral palsy, then have a heart transplant, then have this random blood clot ... these things. It's like, 'Who has to go through that and how do I get to be this lucky?'" the actor, 44, recalled in Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.Fortunately, the That '70s Show star was able to work through...
John Travolta Shares Tribute To “One Of The Most Special Relationships” With Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died on December 5 after a battle with cancer that had been recently discovered. Since her death, tributes have poured in remembering her as an actress and a friend. One post that embodies the respect people had for Alley comes from John Travolta, who starred with her in Look Who’s Talking.
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death
Nick Cannon's heartfelt tribute to his son with Alyssa Scott comes amid his hospitalization and Scott's pregnancy with their second baby Nick Cannon is going through "one of the most challenging seasons" of his life. On Monday, the Masked Singer star penned a heartfelt tribute to his son Zen — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, who is currently pregnant with their second baby together — on the first anniversary of his death. The infant died from brain cancer at 5 months old last December. Sharing photos with Zen...
Comments / 1