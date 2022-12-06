ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glamour

Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson

You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’

Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
KANSAS STATE
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Kirstie Alley Appeared on Show Just Months Before Her Death

Kirstie Alley's last appearance on national television came during The Masked Singer Season 7. The Cheers star wore the Baby Mammoth costume and performed in two episodes before being unmasked. The Masked Singer producers plan to include a tribute to her during a special holiday episode airing Wednesday. Alley made...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Feels Guilty For His Success As Twin Brother Michael Deals With Slew Of Health Problems

Ashton Kutcher admitted he feels guilty for his success as his twin brother, Michael, who has cerebral palsy, has dealt with health issues his whole life. "I am like, 'How do I get to be this lucky?' And for my brother to be born with cerebral palsy, then have a heart transplant, then have this random blood clot ... these things. It's like, 'Who has to go through that and how do I get to be this lucky?'" the actor, 44, recalled in Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.Fortunately, the That '70s Show star was able to work through...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
People

Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death

Nick Cannon's heartfelt tribute to his son with Alyssa Scott comes amid his hospitalization and Scott's pregnancy with their second baby Nick Cannon is going through "one of the most challenging seasons" of his life. On Monday, the Masked Singer star penned a heartfelt tribute to his son Zen — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, who is currently pregnant with their second baby together — on the first anniversary of his death. The infant died from brain cancer at 5 months old last December. Sharing photos with Zen...

