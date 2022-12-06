Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from Monday morning through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from Monday morning through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 14 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts to 12 inches possible over eastern portions of the county. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Central Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, moderate to heavy at times, is expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off through the evening hours.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 11:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected to continue through the early evening with localized blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. Large snow drifts may form. Power outages may occur.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Yosemite Valley and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 11:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected to continue through the early evening. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches for Natrona County Lower Elevations and 8 to 12 inches for Casper Mountain, with locally higher amounts to 16 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph Monday night. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible at times in rural areas, and any roads on Casper Mountain.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys up to 3 inches, mountains 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow on roadways may make travel challenging.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Flood Warning issued for Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walker FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from last nights rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Walker. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 238 PM CST, The West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 30 remains out of its banks. Flooding is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Walker County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I- 15 near Cedar City. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Black Hills, Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds, with gusts over 50 mph, will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Southern Foot Hills, the Central Black Hills, the Southern Black Hills and the Hermosa Foot Hills. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Weston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Weston POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds, with gusts over 50 mph, will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet from San Joaquin River Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
