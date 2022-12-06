Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 14:56:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 256 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. * WHEN...Until 256 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1257 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa and Poway. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 14 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from Monday morning through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys up to 3 inches, mountains 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow on roadways may make travel challenging.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Monday night. * WHERE...Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road and difficult travel conditions. Blowing and drifting snow is possible, which would reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Moderate Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches possible in the Green Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday and Tuesday night. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road and difficult travel conditions. Blowing and drifting snow is possible, which would reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:18:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for lower elevations; 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Until 11 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility at times. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back country. Back country enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy drizzle is also possible Monday morning. With temperatures near freezing, isolated slick spots may develop in areas north of Interstate 80 due to the freezing fog and freezing drizzle.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST MONDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. In Utah, La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops and mountain passes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Emmet, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility of under one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of West Central and Northwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I- 15 near Cedar City. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country and South Central Utah. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected on most area routes, especially after sunset.
Flood Warning issued for Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walker FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from last nights rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Walker. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 238 PM CST, The West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 30 remains out of its banks. Flooding is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Walker County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts to 12 inches possible over eastern portions of the county. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts traveling up Hwy 82 corridor and through Glenwood Canyon. * WHERE...Debeque to Silt Corridor and Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 11:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected to continue through the early evening with localized blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. Large snow drifts may form. Power outages may occur.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
