Effective: 2022-12-13 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means falling and blowing snow with strong winds may produce dangerous whiteout conditions. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Rapid City POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds, with gusts over 50 mph, will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO