Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from Monday morning through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 14 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from Monday morning through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 11:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected to continue through the early evening with localized blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. Large snow drifts may form. Power outages may occur.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 11:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected to continue through the early evening. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until to 6 PM AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form. Power outages may occur.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 11:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected to continue through the late evening. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Flood Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Susitna Valley FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by freeze up and ice movement is occurring. * WHERE...Along the Willow Creek watershed upstream of Friday Road. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas where ice has accumulated could be impacting flows on Willow Creek and other tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1149 AM AKST, an ice jam upstream of Friday road on Willow Creek in Willow was reported by local residents. Expect minor flooding of low areas including roads in the vicinity, and upstream. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walker FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from last nights rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Walker. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 238 PM CST, The West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 30 remains out of its banks. Flooding is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Walker County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Central Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, moderate to heavy at times, is expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off through the evening hours.
Freeze Watch issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-13 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected in the interior valley locations of Napa and Sonoma Counties. Sub- freezing temperatures will be possible again late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Yosemite Valley and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys up to 3 inches, mountains 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow on roadways may make travel challenging.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are expected in eastern Wallowa County from Lostine to Joseph and up through the Zumwalt Prairie. Elevations below 3000 feet are forecast to receive 3 inches or less.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Monday night. * WHERE...Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road and difficult travel conditions. Blowing and drifting snow is possible, which would reduce visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds on major east-west oriented routes could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles including I- 15 near Cedar City. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Moderate Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches possible in the Green Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday and Tuesday night. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road and difficult travel conditions. Blowing and drifting snow is possible, which would reduce visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 13:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles including along Interstate 80 from Grantsville to near the Salt Lake County line.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 14:18:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for lower elevations; 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Until 11 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility at times. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back country. Back country enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy drizzle is also possible Monday morning. With temperatures near freezing, isolated slick spots may develop in areas north of Interstate 80 due to the freezing fog and freezing drizzle.
