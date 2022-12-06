Effective: 2022-12-11 16:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least late THursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from Monday morning through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

2 HOURS AGO