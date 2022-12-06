Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO