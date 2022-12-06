ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Wind Surge announces new ownership

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhhbT_0jYXQe8500

The Wichita Wind Surge on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB).

The club will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.  After returning affiliated baseball to Wichita and building the state-of-the-art Riverfront Stadium, the current ownership group has tapped DBH to acquire the Club and continue optimizing the fan, player and community experience.

With a growing portfolio of minor league baseball Clubs comprised of Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A affiliates in markets across the country, DBH works to combine local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, applying cutting-edge digital baseball technologies as well as new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MLB.

“On behalf of the Club’s owners and in memory of my husband Lou, who championed a vision of the Wind Surge and the stadium, we thank the city of Wichita for its support and passion over the past four years,” said Jane Schwechheimer, General Partner of the Wichita Wind Surge. “The Wind Surge are in great hands with the DBH team. We are confident in the DBH team’s continued commitment to Wichita and to fulfilling Lou’s legacy of maximizing what Riverfront Stadium can mean for the community for generations to come.”

“DBH is thrilled to continue building and enriching the meaningful connection between the Wind Surge and the Wichita community,” said Pat Battle, Executive Chairman, of Diamond Baseball Holdings. “By elevating the experience that fans know and love, and by further activating other events at Riverfront Stadium to provide opportunities to engage the city and drive additional value for fans, players and local businesses, we are excited to deepen the Wind Surge commitment to Wichita,” said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year, subject to standard consents and closing conditions, including approval of the transfer of the Riverfront Stadium Facility Use and Management Agreement from the current Wind Surge ownership to DBH.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long

The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting Da Chicken Shak & More after a random person’s bad review

Did you know the south side Da Chicken Shak & More has reopened at 1112 W. 31st St. South? A lot has changed since I last stopped by this location. It’s probably been over a year. Since the passing of owner Tim Granger, the family decided to sell to a new owner, who recently took over. With new owners, there was a complete renovation of the store, so I decided to swing by for a particular reason.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
PARK CITY, KS
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
554
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy