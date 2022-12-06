ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Bay F.C. re-signs defender to one-year deal

SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has agreed to terms with Hugh Roberts for a new one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year with the team. Roberts’ return secures the fourth and final member of last season’s starting backline heading into the club’s second campaign in the USL Championship.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Manual recount requested in Hollister city council race

HOLLISTER, Calif. — In San Benito County, at least one candidate who lost their bid for a Hollister City Council seat has requested a ballot recount. The manual recount was requested by Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra who lost to the incumbent Rolan Resendiz by more than 400 votes. Election leaders started...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

SPCA Monterey County is looking for owner of stray horse

SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray mare. The horse, a bay mare, was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101. Livestock 101 said the horse is not theirs so the horse was taken to the SPCA Monterey County while they look for her owner.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Gonzales' first community center needs more funding

GONZALES, Calif. — After a lot of public feedback, the city of Gonzales is planning to build its first community center — but the project is still short $5 million. The over 11,000 square-foot project will be built adjacent to Fairview Middle School and will be comprised of a new county library, community hall, outdoor theatre, fitness center, 'teen innovation center' and a large courtyard with an outdoor gathering space.
GONZALES, CA
KSBW.com

Pacific Grove schools briefly placed on lockdown after reports of armed man

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove schools went into lockdown on Thursday after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a handgun in the Fairview Shopping Center. A witness to the incident reported seeing the suspicious person drive away in a gray Honda and provided the license plate number to police, according to investigators.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police arrest burglar caught on camera

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Police in Watsonville arrested of a man stealing tools from a business using a garbage bin on Rodriguez Street, according to the department. According to police, they were able to find Baudel Sanchez, 20, who was hiding in a nearby church parking lot. Officers say that Sanchez denied any involvement at first before eventually confessing to breaking into the business and stealing the tools.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Students in Youth Orchestra Salinas gear up for winter concert

SALINAS, Calif. — Excited but a little nervous, that’s how many of the young musicians at Youth Orchestra Salinas (YOSAL), are feeling while preparing for this weekend's holiday concert. A big day for roughly 200 students. YOSAL is a nonprofit that offers classical music education as an avenue for social change. From singing to playing instruments, everything is free.
SALINAS, CA

