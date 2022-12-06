Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
KSBW.com
Thousands without power across Central Coast as storm rolls through
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Saturday afternoon as high winds pushed through the Central Coast. The outage has affected customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Peninsula and areas along Highway 101 in south Santa Cruz County. More than 4,600 customers affected...
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay F.C. re-signs defender to one-year deal
SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has agreed to terms with Hugh Roberts for a new one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year with the team. Roberts’ return secures the fourth and final member of last season’s starting backline heading into the club’s second campaign in the USL Championship.
KSBW.com
Monterey city council's request for outdoor dining extension approved by Coastal Commission
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Coastal Commission has extended outdoor dining on Old Fisherman's Wharf for another year. In October, Monterey Mayor Clyde Roberson asked that outdoor dining continues on the wharf. The commission agreed with the request and agreed to a one-year extension, through December 2023. The Coastal Commission...
KSBW.com
High winds, down trees, and cars flipped on the peninsula during Saturday's storm
MONTEREY, Calif. — High winds, down trees, and pouring rain. The storm hit the Peninsula, Saturday. “Actually, there's a couple trees down in my neighborhood and I'm just hoping they don't hit my house,” said Michael, a resident from Carmel. One Carmel resident told KSBW they’ve never seen...
KSBW.com
Manual recount requested in Hollister city council race
HOLLISTER, Calif. — In San Benito County, at least one candidate who lost their bid for a Hollister City Council seat has requested a ballot recount. The manual recount was requested by Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra who lost to the incumbent Rolan Resendiz by more than 400 votes. Election leaders started...
KSBW.com
SPCA Monterey County is looking for owner of stray horse
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray mare. The horse, a bay mare, was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101. Livestock 101 said the horse is not theirs so the horse was taken to the SPCA Monterey County while they look for her owner.
KSBW.com
Areli Garcia has been missing for two months but her family is not losing hope
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — It has been two months since a Salinas woman, Areli Garcia, 25, went missing. On Sept. 22, her car was found in Big Sur near the Little Sur River. According to Salinas police, the last time she was seen was the morning she went missing.
KSBW.com
19-year-old pleads no contest to DUI manslaughter charges in Monterey County
SEASIDE, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman out of Seaside pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges stemming from a fatal DUI collision. On Sept. 19, 2021, just before 11 a.m., Emely Rivera Vigil was traveling northbound on Highway 1 between Seaside and Marina in a 2020 Ford Fusion with two high school friends.
KSBW.com
Arson suspected in Santa Cruz storage facility fire causing $125,000 in damages
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — When crews arrived on the scene at Extra Space Storage on 1310 Fair Avenue, they saw smoke coming from the first floor. The Santa Cruz police were on scene and advised the fire department not to enter the building until they completed their criminal investigation.
KSBW.com
Gonzales' first community center needs more funding
GONZALES, Calif. — After a lot of public feedback, the city of Gonzales is planning to build its first community center — but the project is still short $5 million. The over 11,000 square-foot project will be built adjacent to Fairview Middle School and will be comprised of a new county library, community hall, outdoor theatre, fitness center, 'teen innovation center' and a large courtyard with an outdoor gathering space.
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove schools briefly placed on lockdown after reports of armed man
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove schools went into lockdown on Thursday after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a handgun in the Fairview Shopping Center. A witness to the incident reported seeing the suspicious person drive away in a gray Honda and provided the license plate number to police, according to investigators.
KSBW.com
13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest burglar caught on camera
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Police in Watsonville arrested of a man stealing tools from a business using a garbage bin on Rodriguez Street, according to the department. According to police, they were able to find Baudel Sanchez, 20, who was hiding in a nearby church parking lot. Officers say that Sanchez denied any involvement at first before eventually confessing to breaking into the business and stealing the tools.
KSBW.com
Students in Youth Orchestra Salinas gear up for winter concert
SALINAS, Calif. — Excited but a little nervous, that’s how many of the young musicians at Youth Orchestra Salinas (YOSAL), are feeling while preparing for this weekend's holiday concert. A big day for roughly 200 students. YOSAL is a nonprofit that offers classical music education as an avenue for social change. From singing to playing instruments, everything is free.
Comments / 0