Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple injures, many of which are critical. The wreck was a result of exhibition driving according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving. People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa that left another man dead Tuesday. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers, the United States Marshal Task Force located Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway in Bibb County Friday. He was taken in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, one in custody after grocery store shooting in Greene County

CLINTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in front of the TJ & J Grocery store on Highway 14. It’s a tragedy that unfolded very close to the front door of the grocery store. Citizens on the scene say one man was shot dead. Greene County and state homicide investigators say 27-year-old Gerrick Adams of Clinton died in the shooting.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Missing woman in Hale County

The Hale County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing person. According to a missing persons alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Hester Brown, 78, was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion, Alabama.
HALE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa homicide investigation at apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of 33rd Street East at 6:11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man had been fatally shot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

19-year-old shoots 3-year-old sister in Forestdale

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 19-year-old male shot and injured his 3-year-old sister in Forestdale on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been […]
FORESTDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BPD: Shots fired at officers executing narcotics search warrant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 7, Birmingham Police Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 6000 block of Princeton Avenue. Police say as officers began to enter the residence, shots were fired at the officers. They did not return fire. No one was injured. Police say at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

