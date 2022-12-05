ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Is Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Interviewing Kanye West?

Kanye West's next interview may be with popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Kanye West's recent confidant and close associate, White nationalist Nick Fuentes, shared a video in which he implied that he and Ye have interviews lined up in the coming days with a number of Jewish people including Adin Ross, one of the Twitch streaming platform's most notable figures. Fuentes says the potential interview with Adin Ross will come as part of the notion that Ye is more than willing to discuss matters such as anti-Semitism with people who disagree with the Chicago rapper-producer's recent outlandish comments.
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
105.5 The Fan

The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes

Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
MEMPHIS, TN
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy