Kanye West Tells Jewish People to Forgive Hitler in Interview With Proud Boys Founder
Kanye West is again making headlines for his controversial comments. Now, in an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, the polarizing rap star is urging Jewish people to forgive Adolf Hitler. Ye continues to talk to anyone who will let him speak on a large platform. On Tuesday (Dec....
Is Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Interviewing Kanye West?
Kanye West's next interview may be with popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Kanye West's recent confidant and close associate, White nationalist Nick Fuentes, shared a video in which he implied that he and Ye have interviews lined up in the coming days with a number of Jewish people including Adin Ross, one of the Twitch streaming platform's most notable figures. Fuentes says the potential interview with Adin Ross will come as part of the notion that Ye is more than willing to discuss matters such as anti-Semitism with people who disagree with the Chicago rapper-producer's recent outlandish comments.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
Bobby Shmurda Says Rowdy Rebel Was Wrong for Speaking on King Von’s Murder, Rowdy Replies
Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are having a public differing of opinions. On Sunday (Dec. 4), the latest episode of Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast aired featuring Bobby Shmurda, who addressed recent comments his friend and fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel made about the circumstances of King Von's murder. "I...
Tory Lanez Released From House Arrest as Megan Thee Stallion Trial Begins
UPDATE (Dec. 5):. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has confirmed to XXL that Tory Lanez has been taken off house arrest. "Mr. Peterson’s house arrest was lifted over the objections of our office," their statement reads. ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 5):. Tory Lanez has reportedly been released from...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes
Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
