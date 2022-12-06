ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

COVID Dashboard: COVID cases jump nearly 40% as RSV and flu cause more misery

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S37LG_0jYXPEL600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276tn9_0jYXPEL600
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RInL9_0jYXPEL600

News of the week

Locally, COVID cases jumped over the past week following a dip in the previous week. The county recorded 842 active cases as of Monday’s update from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency . That’s 235 more than last Monday and a 38% increase in cases over the previous week. No new deaths were reported locally, keeping the county’s pandemic total at 275.

Though the fall saw a quiet stretch, COVID cases have begun rising in the Bay Area . Further, hospitalizations have nearly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the quiet fall, with seniors bearing the brunt of it . In San Francisco, UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi said that along with COVID, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu are continuing to make the rounds as well.

The good news, she says, is that intensive-care admissions are down even as hospitalizations increase.

“Importantly, in those who are vaccinated and boosted against COVID, we’re not seeing the severe disease,” said Gandhi.

Along with COVID boosters, she added that masking and flu shots will be key factors influencing the disease trends throughout the holiday season.

The updated, Omicron-targeting booster shot is now widely available at local drugstores and health care providers.

Walgreens is booked out about one week in advance at the Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz locations, but has openings at its Freedom location as soon as Tuesday. Safeway and CVS’s county locations now have immediate availability for people ages five and older who have received a primary series.

* * *

Santa Cruz County's three test-to-treat locations are still up and running. Click here to find the closest location.

Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing an 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

The easiest way to schedule an appointment for second boosters is at local pharmacies including Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are still administering second boosters to eligible recipients.

Check our links below for quick access to the relevant websites.

Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently requires indoor masking. For county public schools, as of March 11, masks are optional though highly recommended .

As of April 10, masks are not required for most indoor settings at UC Santa Cruz facilities, though highly recommended . Masks will still be required for on-campus public transportation, in the Early Education Services centers, and in clinical settings.

On April 19, Santa Cruz Metro lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated passengers, following a federal judge's ruling that mask mandates are not required on public transportation .

The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 842 known active cases logged by Santa Cruz County's Health Services Agency. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the Santa Cruz County pandemic death toll at 275.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INwfd_0jYXPEL600
Wastewater COVID tracking data as of Nov. 13. (Via California Department of Public Health)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are widely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.

As of March 31, second booster shots are available to people aged 50 and older as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised or who have received Johnson & Johnson as their primary series and booster doses.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Horsnyder Pharmacy, Westside Pharmacy and Walgreens are currently offering second boosters.

Those wanting to get the shot through their primary care provider should check the company's website, as availability may vary.

Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente

866-454-8855

Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation

844-987-6115

Dignity Health

831-288-6526

CruzMedMo

831-241-7501

Emeline Health Center

831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Safeway

Rite-Aid

CVS

Walgreens

Costco

Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply

Westside Pharmacy

Getting tested

The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.

Mountain Community Resources

6134 Hwy. 9, Felton

Depot Freight Building

119 Center St., Santa Cruz

Watsonville Testing Site

500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 1

Related
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Healthy soil, healthy people, carbon storage ... the reasons ditch to pesticides are endless

Pesticide application needs to stop in the Pajaro Valley. It's not only harming people, it is also damaging our soil and preventing natural carbon emissions from occurring, argues Watsonville resident and former farmworker and teacher Woody Rehanek. Carbon storage in healthy organic soils, he writes, is a plausible, workable method of addressing climate change and could help Watsonville achieve zero emissions in the next decade.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Honing the harvest: A look inside MeloMelo’s abundant kava farm

Ask any frequent consumer of kava what their favorite part of the immensely earthy beverage is, and they’ll most likely point to the drink’s stimulating effects of relaxation. Known for providing consumers with an all-natural buzz, this elusive plant- which has been a cultural staple of indigenous communities for many years- has been linked to reducing anxiety, insomnia and even post-traumatic stress disorder.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Housing prices drop across the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

With fentanyl ODs still surging, fear of increased drug use among Latino youth has county leaders concerned

A survey conducted among high school youth in Watsonville earlier this year suggests that a growing number of kids are experimenting with substances beyond alcohol and marijuana on a regular basis. Leaders hope a Spanish-language town hall Monday night will help illuminate the problem more broadly — and affirm to parents the danger fentanyl presents. The number of deaths the synthetic opioid has caused in Santa Cruz County in 2022 will set a new high, Lookout has learned.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy