Croatia joins Schengen area in 2023
EU ministers have taken the decision to allow Croatia to fully join the Schengen area next year. The news was announced Thursday afternoon, after a meeting of the Council. Since its accession to the EU, Croatia has applied parts of the Schengen acquis, including those related to the external border controls, police cooperation and the use of the Schengen Information System.
Évora chosen as European Capital of Culture 2027 in Portugal
The chairperson of the European Capitals of Culture Expert panel announced on 7 December that the city of Évora has been recommended for the European Capital of Culture 2027 title in Portugal. A panel of independent experts assessing applications from 4 short-listed Portuguese cities recommended Évora following a three-day...
Portugal to continue golden visa program despite criticism
Portugal rejected the call to end golden visas, which had been proposed by the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa at the Web Summit in Lisbon. Initially proposed by the left in government — Communist Party (PCP), Left Bloc and the People, Animals and Nature Party (PAN) — the initiative to abolish the country’s golden visa program was squashed by the ruling Socialist Party.
Indigenous peoples are reshaping Canada’s tourism landscape
There are approximately 2 million people in Canada who identify as Indigenous, representing about 5 percent of the population. This includes First Nations, Inuit and Métis. While half of this population has moved to the cities, the other half still lives in the 630 First Nations and 50 Inuit communities that exist in Canada.
