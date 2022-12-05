Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., evicted from $2M Miami apartment
Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami after he failed to pay $70,000 in rent. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with an eviction lawsuit in August after failing to pay monthly rent since February, documents obtained by Page Six reveal. The complaint includes a copy of Hunter’s lease, which shows Williams paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment. Hunter’s response, which was filed about two weeks later, owns up to the failed rent and explains that he was unable to pay it because his famed mother went through “some health issues” that resulted...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Tory Lanez Released From House Arrest as Megan Thee Stallion Trial Begins
UPDATE (Dec. 5):. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has confirmed to XXL that Tory Lanez has been taken off house arrest. "Mr. Peterson’s house arrest was lifted over the objections of our office," their statement reads. ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 5):. Tory Lanez has reportedly been released from...
Saweetie Samples Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ to Mixed Reviews
A snippet of a new song from Saweetie that samples Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua's 1997 song "Barbie Girl" is getting mixed reviews online. The song clip surfaced on Dec. 3. On the track, Saweetie rhymes using Auto-Tune over the bouncy track. "I'm a icy girl, in a icy world/Let you...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Chrisean Rock Shows Photo of Blueface With Two Black Eyes
Chrisean Rock revealed just how toxic her relationship with Blueface has become. While on Instagram Live, Chrisean showed a photo of Blueface with two black eyes. On Friday (Nov. 2), Chrisean Rock and Blueface were on Instagram Live when the "Thotiana" rapper told his viewers that his girlfriend is 10-1 when it comes to their abusive fights. He added the reason why his boo isn't undefeated is because she hasn't "taken his belt." But Chrisean disagreed and showed fans on her smartphone a picture of Blueface with two shiners under both of his eyes.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia
Nick Cannon is currently hospitalized with pneumonia. On Friday (Dec. 2), Nick Cannon hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that he's in the hospital battling pneumonia. The Masked Singer host posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing a black beanie, face mask and a gown. In the caption, Nick, who also lives with lupus, informed his fans he doesn't need any prayers or well-wishes and that he will be back on his feet shortly.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Plans to Get Married in 2023 – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly getting married very soon. According to a tweet by Daily Rap Facts, posted on Sunday (Dec. 4), NBA YoungBoy reportedly revealed that he's getting married in a couple of days. The Louisana rapper is engaged to his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, who is the mother of their two children: 1-year-old daughter Love Alice Gaulden and their 2-month-old newborn.
