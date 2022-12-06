Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renna Media
4th Annual Santa’s Parade of Lights
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Santa’s Parade of Lights will be returning to Roselle Park for the fourth year. The parade will commence at 7:00 p.m. and will take off from the Roselle Park Train Station. The route will remain the same as the previous year, detailed below. Leading...
Renna Media
Girl Scout Troop 41108 Gives Back During the Holiday Season
Garwood Girl Scout Troop 41108 was busy this holiday season. They kicked the month of November off shopping for Toys for Tots and donating them to Hoboken’s Santa. The girls received a huge thank you note. During the week before Thanksgiving, the girls went grocery shopping on their own and donated bags of food to their local pantry of choice. To complete the month, the girls made a total of 13 Operation Christmas boxes to send overseas to children who are underprivileged.
Renna Media
A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th
The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
Renna Media
Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15
The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
Renna Media
American Legion Post 433 Celebrates 75 Years in New Providence
Veterans were honored at the American Legion Post 433 on Thursday, October 13, with a proclamation from Mayor Al Morgan recognizing their 75 years in New Providence. Mayor Morgan also presented two Veteran parking signs, which will be placed at two designated exclusive parking spaces at Borough Hall for “Veteran Parking Only”. “We honor our Veterans and thank them for their service,” Morgan shared.
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society Presents 2022 Preservation Awards
The Cranford Historical Society joined with the Historic Preservation Advisory Board to present the 2022 Preservation Awards on November 13th. Awards were given to Kinney Clark of 115 Holly Street, and Richard Russo of 405 Springfield Avenue for their home renovations which preserved the architectural and historical significance of the home. A reception followed the presentation of the awards.
Renna Media
Perez Twins Take the Lead with a Passion Project
The Perez twins Dailen and Delani, Roselle Park middle school siblings, help build bridges to learning in the most unique places. Together they find laundromats in cities that will allow them the opportunity to set up a learning corner. Their “Learning at the Laundromat” initiative has taken off. Most items...
Renna Media
Stacey Maisch Awarded P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education
Stacey Maisch, from the New Providence Memorial Library, was awarded a Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter AS of Westfield, NJ. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women...
Renna Media
Clark Police vs. ALJ Students Basketball Game
The Clark Police Benevolent Association recently hosted Hoops for a Cause, a Clark Police v. Arthur L. Johnson High School Students basketball game at the Clark Recreation Center. $312 was raised from ticket sales and matched by the Clark PBA who then donated the proceeds to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Fund. Students throughout ALJ HS volunteered to play the Clark Police. Physical Education and Health Teacher Jamie Wronski helped organize the event. She stated, “The night was a big success. The students had a great time and look forward to challenging the police officers again. The PBA expressed interest in possibly having another tournament soon with not only police officers and students but also teachers. It’s for a great cause and I really look forward to the next event.”
