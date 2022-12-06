The Clark Police Benevolent Association recently hosted Hoops for a Cause, a Clark Police v. Arthur L. Johnson High School Students basketball game at the Clark Recreation Center. $312 was raised from ticket sales and matched by the Clark PBA who then donated the proceeds to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Fund. Students throughout ALJ HS volunteered to play the Clark Police. Physical Education and Health Teacher Jamie Wronski helped organize the event. She stated, “The night was a big success. The students had a great time and look forward to challenging the police officers again. The PBA expressed interest in possibly having another tournament soon with not only police officers and students but also teachers. It’s for a great cause and I really look forward to the next event.”

