Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?

By Buck Ringgold

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Torey Lambert, Brother Martin football

Lambert rushed for 283 yards on 24 carries and scored five touchdowns as the No. 13 seeded Crusaders made it to the Division I select championship game after a 55-24 win against Carencro in the semifinals.

Tyler Mitchell, John Curtis football

Mitchell caught two passes for 65 yards, including one for a 53-yard TD, as the Patriots rallied in the second half for a 24-21 win at Catholic-Baton Rouge in the Division I select semifinals. He also punted four times for an average of 38.2 yards, with his longest kick covering 46 yards.

Dyson Fields, Ruston football

Fields rushed for 98 yards and scored two second-quarter TDs as the Bearcats built a 17-7 lead en route to a 37-22 win against Zachary in the Division I non-select semifinals.

Shane Lee, Destrehan football

Lee rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries and scored Destrehan’s first touchdown as the undefeated Wildcats posted a 21-6 win against Westgate in the Division I non-select semifinals.

Trae Grogan, Lafayette Christian Academy football

Grogan caught eight passes for 221 yards and scored five TDs as the Knights defeated crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic, 68-46, in the Division II select semifinals.

Nicholas Beckwith, St. Thomas More football

Beckwith helped break open last week’s Division II select semifinal with a 66-yard interception return for a TD in the third quarter as the Cougars pulled away for a 38-7 win against E.D. White. He also helped the Cougars shut down the Cardinals after E.D. White scored its only TD on the Cards’ first series.

Brian Banks, North DeSoto football

Banks had a TD rushing and another TD receiving as the Griffins won at Iowa, 38-9, in the Division II non-select semifinals

D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher football

The Bulldogs’ quarterback rushed for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored five TDs, and he also completed 3-of-5 passes for 38 yards in Lutcher’s 35-21 win against West Feliciana in the Division II non-select semifinals.

Ayden Authement, St. Charles football

Authement passed for 55 yards, including a 40-yard TD in the final seconds of the first half, and added 58 yards rushing, including a 32-yard TD in the Comets’ 17-10 win against Crowley Notre Dame in the Division III select semifinals.

Jackson House, Dunham football

House completed 6-of-12 passes for 165 yards and also rushed 31 times for 266 yards and four TDs in the Tigers’ 35-28 win against University Lab in the Division III select semifinals.

Trent Williams, Many football

Williams rushed for 61 yards and scored three first-half TDs as the Tigers advanced to the Division III non-select title game after a 32-13 home win against St. James.

Armani Harper, Union Parish football

Harper accounted for one of the Farmers’ touchdowns with a scoop and score off a blocked punt in their 28-8 Division III non-select semifinal win against Amite.

Zach White, Ouachita Christian School football

White rushed for 104 yards on 11 carries with a TD, and also intercepted a pass, returning it 50 yards for another TD, in the Eagles’ 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic in the Division IV select semifinals.

Travin Moore, Vermilion Catholic football

Moore rushed for 95 yards and scored three TDs as the Screamin’ Eagles recorded a 41-7 Division IV select semifinal win against St. Martin’s.

Jackson Bradley, Oak Grove football

Bradley threw for three TDs and ran for another TD as Oak Grove posted a convincing 48-7 win at Haynesville in the Division IV non-select semifinals.

Andrevious Buggs, Homer football

Buggs scored three touchdowns for the Pelicans as they recorded a 38-18 win against Mangham in the Division IV non-select semifinals.

View the original article to see embedded media.