Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing FiguresToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Renna Media
4th Annual Santa’s Parade of Lights
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Santa’s Parade of Lights will be returning to Roselle Park for the fourth year. The parade will commence at 7:00 p.m. and will take off from the Roselle Park Train Station. The route will remain the same as the previous year, detailed below. Leading...
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
Renna Media
American Legion Post 433 Celebrates 75 Years in New Providence
Veterans were honored at the American Legion Post 433 on Thursday, October 13, with a proclamation from Mayor Al Morgan recognizing their 75 years in New Providence. Mayor Morgan also presented two Veteran parking signs, which will be placed at two designated exclusive parking spaces at Borough Hall for “Veteran Parking Only”. “We honor our Veterans and thank them for their service,” Morgan shared.
Renna Media
Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15
The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
Renna Media
A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th
The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
NBC New York
How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here
Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
Renna Media
Perez Twins Take the Lead with a Passion Project
The Perez twins Dailen and Delani, Roselle Park middle school siblings, help build bridges to learning in the most unique places. Together they find laundromats in cities that will allow them the opportunity to set up a learning corner. Their “Learning at the Laundromat” initiative has taken off. Most items...
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
Renna Media
Local Teen helps raise money for families facing pediatric cancer
Nick Swandrak, 18, of Cranford, NJ, teamed up with retired NFL Coach Tom Coughlin to raise money for local families facing pediatric cancer on October 21 at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York. In a speech to a crowd of nearly 500 professional athletes, celebrities and supporters at the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund’s annual Champions for Children Gala, Swandrak shared his own journey of being diagnosed and treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and his subsequent relapse earlier this year. The Jay Fund, the nonprofit founded by the two-time Super Bowl winning coach of the New York Giants, marked its 17th year of providing financial, emotional and practical support for families tackling pediatric cancer in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing
NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
