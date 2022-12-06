Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO