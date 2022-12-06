ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

4th Annual Santa’s Parade of Lights

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Santa’s Parade of Lights will be returning to Roselle Park for the fourth year. The parade will commence at 7:00 p.m. and will take off from the Roselle Park Train Station. The route will remain the same as the previous year, detailed below. Leading...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Renna Media

American Legion Post 433 Celebrates 75 Years in New Providence

Veterans were honored at the American Legion Post 433 on Thursday, October 13, with a proclamation from Mayor Al Morgan recognizing their 75 years in New Providence. Mayor Morgan also presented two Veteran parking signs, which will be placed at two designated exclusive parking spaces at Borough Hall for “Veteran Parking Only”. “We honor our Veterans and thank them for their service,” Morgan shared.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15

The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
MILLBURN, NJ
Renna Media

A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th

The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
MADISON, NJ
NBC New York

How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here

Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
Renna Media

Perez Twins Take the Lead with a Passion Project

The Perez twins Dailen and Delani, Roselle Park middle school siblings, help build bridges to learning in the most unique places. Together they find laundromats in cities that will allow them the opportunity to set up a learning corner. Their “Learning at the Laundromat” initiative has taken off. Most items...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Mark Star

Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your status

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Renna Media

Local Teen helps raise money for families facing pediatric cancer

Nick Swandrak, 18, of Cranford, NJ, teamed up with retired NFL Coach Tom Coughlin to raise money for local families facing pediatric cancer on October 21 at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York. In a speech to a crowd of nearly 500 professional athletes, celebrities and supporters at the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund’s annual Champions for Children Gala, Swandrak shared his own journey of being diagnosed and treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and his subsequent relapse earlier this year. The Jay Fund, the nonprofit founded by the two-time Super Bowl winning coach of the New York Giants, marked its 17th year of providing financial, emotional and practical support for families tackling pediatric cancer in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.
CRANFORD, NJ
Shore News Network

Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing

NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
DEPEW, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy