David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
fox2detroit.com
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is back after 2 years, lighting up the night with hope
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Friday night brought shining lights of hope - and love - at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. As children and adults shined lights at the hospital, and the young patients inside flashed their own, right back. After a two-year pandemic hiatus - "Moonbeams for...
fox2detroit.com
'He went septic': 10-year-old Downriver boy dies from flu
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A week ago Dylan Witt was a healthy, vibrant child attending school at Creative Montessori Academy in Southgate. "He liked football. He loved cars," his mother Angela Webster said. "He liked drums, played in elementary school band." However, late last week the 10-year-old started feeling...
fox2detroit.com
5th grade boy dies from flu
Dylan Witt, a fifth grade student in Metro Detroit, started feeling sick last week. After testing positive for the flu, he started having neck pain and throwing up before dying at Children's Hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Death of 10-year-old from flu, raises 'triple-demic' concerns by parents, doctors
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 10-year-old Southgate boy died after contracting the flu and developing other complications, causing concern for parents across Metro Detroit. Dylan Witt started to feel sick late last week, was taken to doctor Monday. He felt worse, was taken to the emergency room where his organs started to fail and went septic, his family said.
fox2detroit.com
Bags to Butterflies: Create your own purses while helping formerly incarcerated women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a paint party and these colorful boards will soon become purses, designed by the customers at Bags to Butterflies on Detroit's north end. Brenda Austin offers advice and instruction. Normally she designs the bags, and she'll be putting together purses. After the paint is poured and mixed and dry, the wooden boards go through a laser cutter and are then ready to be assembled.
fox2detroit.com
Deer with Halloween plastic bucket stuck on its face freed by South Lyon rescue group
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An animal rescue group came to the aid of a deer with a Halloween bucket on its head Friday. The South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery group came to the aid of a deer it had nicknamed, Bucky, which had been seen for days in and around a Bloomfield Hill neighborhood with the plastic bucket stuck on its face.
Father demands answers in death of 1-year-old daughter
The tragic death of a 1-year-old Detroit girl has her father demanding answers. Detroit Police say Justice Starks was in the care of her mother's friend when she fell down some steps and later died.
abc12.com
Flint Township police find missing 12-year-old boy
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they have found the missing 12-year-old boy in Flint Township. He is safe and has been returned to his family. The Flint Township Police Department says Ryan Fults left his house in the area of Linden and Maple roads around 8 p.m. and hadn't returned home by Friday evening.
Sheriff's office: Pontiac teen returns home after learning her family reported her missing
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who left home without telling her family and hasn’t been seen or heard from since texting her dad she’d be home the next day.
fox2detroit.com
Stranger danger: Man offers 2 children candy at Farmington Hills apartment complex
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two children were offered candy as they walked home from a bus stop in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, police said. A 12-year-old girl said a man approached her in a car as she walked at Polo Club Apartments near 9 Mile and Haggerty around 3 p.m. After saying no, the girl said she saw the man approach a boy. He also offered candy to the boy, who refused.
fox2detroit.com
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
fox2detroit.com
Murder scene of 22-year-old Pontiac woman turns into candlelight vigil honoring her
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The crime scene where a 22-year-old woman was killed, got transformed in her memory Monday night. With balloons and candles in hand, dozens of family and friends paid respect to 22-year-old Ikiyonna Goans. "Love you Yonna, love you," members of the large crowd said. "She...
fox2detroit.com
Young woman found shot to death in Pontiac yard, family begs for justice
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac mother remains in shock after her daughter was shot and killed. Ikiyonna Goans' body was found in front of a house on W. Columbia Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. "I just want my baby back - I just want her home," said...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
fox2detroit.com
John Glenn High School student seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A driver is in custody after hitting a student near Westland's John Glenn High School and fleeing. The 15-year-old girl is in serious condition.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
fox2detroit.com
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Scammers steal victim's necklace after offering them jewelry 'blessing'
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer who told a victim they wanted to give them a "blessing" was actually stealing their necklace, Clawson police said. Police posted an alert about the scam that happened last month, noting that it's a variation of jewelry scams happening around the country. According...
fox2detroit.com
National Pastry Day: Cream puff recipe from The Statler
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Planning to make homemade pastries for your holiday gatherings? Try this cream puff recipe from The Statler. 1. Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium saucepan, combine the water, milk, butter and salt and bring to a boil. Add the flour and stir it in with a wooden spoon until a smooth dough forms; stir over low heat until it dries out and pulls away from the pan, about 2 minutes.
Comments / 0