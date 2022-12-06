ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

'He went septic': 10-year-old Downriver boy dies from flu

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A week ago Dylan Witt was a healthy, vibrant child attending school at Creative Montessori Academy in Southgate. "He liked football. He loved cars," his mother Angela Webster said. "He liked drums, played in elementary school band." However, late last week the 10-year-old started feeling...
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

5th grade boy dies from flu

Dylan Witt, a fifth grade student in Metro Detroit, started feeling sick last week. After testing positive for the flu, he started having neck pain and throwing up before dying at Children's Hospital.
fox2detroit.com

Death of 10-year-old from flu, raises 'triple-demic' concerns by parents, doctors

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 10-year-old Southgate boy died after contracting the flu and developing other complications, causing concern for parents across Metro Detroit. Dylan Witt started to feel sick late last week, was taken to doctor Monday. He felt worse, was taken to the emergency room where his organs started to fail and went septic, his family said.
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bags to Butterflies: Create your own purses while helping formerly incarcerated women

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a paint party and these colorful boards will soon become purses, designed by the customers at Bags to Butterflies on Detroit's north end. Brenda Austin offers advice and instruction. Normally she designs the bags, and she'll be putting together purses. After the paint is poured and mixed and dry, the wooden boards go through a laser cutter and are then ready to be assembled.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint Township police find missing 12-year-old boy

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they have found the missing 12-year-old boy in Flint Township. He is safe and has been returned to his family. The Flint Township Police Department says Ryan Fults left his house in the area of Linden and Maple roads around 8 p.m. and hadn't returned home by Friday evening.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stranger danger: Man offers 2 children candy at Farmington Hills apartment complex

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two children were offered candy as they walked home from a bus stop in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, police said. A 12-year-old girl said a man approached her in a car as she walked at Polo Club Apartments near 9 Mile and Haggerty around 3 p.m. After saying no, the girl said she saw the man approach a boy. He also offered candy to the boy, who refused.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Scammers steal victim's necklace after offering them jewelry 'blessing'

CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer who told a victim they wanted to give them a "blessing" was actually stealing their necklace, Clawson police said. Police posted an alert about the scam that happened last month, noting that it's a variation of jewelry scams happening around the country. According...
CLAWSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

National Pastry Day: Cream puff recipe from The Statler

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Planning to make homemade pastries for your holiday gatherings? Try this cream puff recipe from The Statler. 1. Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium saucepan, combine the water, milk, butter and salt and bring to a boil. Add the flour and stir it in with a wooden spoon until a smooth dough forms; stir over low heat until it dries out and pulls away from the pan, about 2 minutes.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy