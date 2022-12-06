Garwood Girl Scout Troop 41108 was busy this holiday season. They kicked the month of November off shopping for Toys for Tots and donating them to Hoboken’s Santa. The girls received a huge thank you note. During the week before Thanksgiving, the girls went grocery shopping on their own and donated bags of food to their local pantry of choice. To complete the month, the girls made a total of 13 Operation Christmas boxes to send overseas to children who are underprivileged.

GARWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO