Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing FiguresToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Renna Media
4th Annual Santa’s Parade of Lights
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Santa’s Parade of Lights will be returning to Roselle Park for the fourth year. The parade will commence at 7:00 p.m. and will take off from the Roselle Park Train Station. The route will remain the same as the previous year, detailed below. Leading...
Renna Media
Girl Scout Troop 41108 Gives Back During the Holiday Season
Garwood Girl Scout Troop 41108 was busy this holiday season. They kicked the month of November off shopping for Toys for Tots and donating them to Hoboken’s Santa. The girls received a huge thank you note. During the week before Thanksgiving, the girls went grocery shopping on their own and donated bags of food to their local pantry of choice. To complete the month, the girls made a total of 13 Operation Christmas boxes to send overseas to children who are underprivileged.
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society Presents 2022 Preservation Awards
The Cranford Historical Society joined with the Historic Preservation Advisory Board to present the 2022 Preservation Awards on November 13th. Awards were given to Kinney Clark of 115 Holly Street, and Richard Russo of 405 Springfield Avenue for their home renovations which preserved the architectural and historical significance of the home. A reception followed the presentation of the awards.
Renna Media
A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th
The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
Renna Media
Christmas Drive-Thru Food Collection – Dec. 10
Cranford United Methodist Church invites you to lend a helping hand to families in need this holiday season. The church is holding a Drive-Thru Christmas Food Drive on Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m. – 12 pm. in the church’s parking lot. Here are some suggestions for Christmas...
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
Renna Media
Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15
The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
Renna Media
Stacey Maisch Awarded P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education
Stacey Maisch, from the New Providence Memorial Library, was awarded a Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter AS of Westfield, NJ. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women...
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
End of an Era: This Legendary Bergen County Ice Cream Shop to Close After Over 88 Years
If you grew up getting ice cream from this shop in Bergen County, this one's gonna hurt!. Bischoff's Confectionery, and old-school, homey ice cream shop that has been in business for over 8 decades, is about to close its doors for good, according to NJ.com. Bischoff's, located at 468 Cedar...
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
Renna Media
Perez Twins Take the Lead with a Passion Project
The Perez twins Dailen and Delani, Roselle Park middle school siblings, help build bridges to learning in the most unique places. Together they find laundromats in cities that will allow them the opportunity to set up a learning corner. Their “Learning at the Laundromat” initiative has taken off. Most items...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
New Jersey Man Hangs Motorized Mannequin From The Roof To Replicate The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene, Gets The Fire Department Called On Him
December is officially here, and last night, I was scrolling through the TV channels, to find that the iconic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation movie was on. I’ll admit, the movie is arguably the most quotable Christmas comedy of all time, and Chevy Chase is an absolute star in this one, playing the legendary Clark Griswold.
Popular Italian Eatery In Long Branch, NJ Closing After 50 Years In Business
It's not uncommon nowadays to hear about restaurant closings, and it really is sad. Whether it be from costs of inflation to a lack of employees to keep the place running, I feel like I'm seeing more and more places close for good. A very popular Italian restaurant in Long...
