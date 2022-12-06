ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch Plains, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Renna Media

4th Annual Santa’s Parade of Lights

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Santa’s Parade of Lights will be returning to Roselle Park for the fourth year. The parade will commence at 7:00 p.m. and will take off from the Roselle Park Train Station. The route will remain the same as the previous year, detailed below. Leading...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Girl Scout Troop 41108 Gives Back During the Holiday Season

Garwood Girl Scout Troop 41108 was busy this holiday season. They kicked the month of November off shopping for Toys for Tots and donating them to Hoboken’s Santa. The girls received a huge thank you note. During the week before Thanksgiving, the girls went grocery shopping on their own and donated bags of food to their local pantry of choice. To complete the month, the girls made a total of 13 Operation Christmas boxes to send overseas to children who are underprivileged.
GARWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Cranford Historical Society Presents 2022 Preservation Awards

The Cranford Historical Society joined with the Historic Preservation Advisory Board to present the 2022 Preservation Awards on November 13th. Awards were given to Kinney Clark of 115 Holly Street, and Richard Russo of 405 Springfield Avenue for their home renovations which preserved the architectural and historical significance of the home. A reception followed the presentation of the awards.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th

The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
MADISON, NJ
Renna Media

Christmas Drive-Thru Food Collection – Dec. 10

Cranford United Methodist Church invites you to lend a helping hand to families in need this holiday season. The church is holding a Drive-Thru Christmas Food Drive on Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m. – 12 pm. in the church’s parking lot. Here are some suggestions for Christmas...
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15

The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
MILLBURN, NJ
Renna Media

Stacey Maisch Awarded P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education

Stacey Maisch, from the New Providence Memorial Library, was awarded a Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter AS of Westfield, NJ. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
Renna Media

Perez Twins Take the Lead with a Passion Project

The Perez twins Dailen and Delani, Roselle Park middle school siblings, help build bridges to learning in the most unique places. Together they find laundromats in cities that will allow them the opportunity to set up a learning corner. Their “Learning at the Laundromat” initiative has taken off. Most items...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Whiskey Riff

New Jersey Man Hangs Motorized Mannequin From The Roof To Replicate The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene, Gets The Fire Department Called On Him

December is officially here, and last night, I was scrolling through the TV channels, to find that the iconic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation movie was on. I’ll admit, the movie is arguably the most quotable Christmas comedy of all time, and Chevy Chase is an absolute star in this one, playing the legendary Clark Griswold.
OCEANPORT, NJ

