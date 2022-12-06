ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

2 Upstate nurses accused of neglecting nursing home patients

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two nurses are accused of neglecting patients at a Spartanburg nursing home.

44-year-old Heather Starr Gowan and 22-year-old Alyssa Page Morris were each charged with two counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the two were employed as licensed practical nurses at Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg.

Investigators said Gowan and Morris knowingly failed to provide necessary care to two residents.

The attorney general’s office said the two failed to change the victims’ wound dressings, resulting in the wounds getting larger and causing unnecessary harm and risk to their health.

The case was reported to the Spartanburg Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit by Magnolia Manor.

Gowan and Morris were both booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Monday and have since been released.

Islandgrl
5d ago

I'm going to school to be a nurse and the classes I have with the younger students is a struggle every, they are so immature and disrespectful, they have absolutely Nothing to do with me or the older students like myself, it makes me worry about how they're going to treat their patients, they are only in it for the money they truly don't care

Ashley DeShields
5d ago

I'm a RN. I worked with this girl a long time ago at another nursing home. That is her daughter that was arrested with her.

