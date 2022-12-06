Evidence in the case of three Portland teens allegedly responsible for a string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the summer will be presented to a grand jury later this month. WW obtained and reviewed documents that shows the charges the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will present to the grand jury for each of the three suspects. WW is withholding the date the grand jury will meet at the request of the DA’s office due to fears of witness or victim intimidation and the potential flight risk of the defendants.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO