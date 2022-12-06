Read full article on original website
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Baroque Orchestra Selects Julian Perkins as Its New Artistic Director
After an international search that lasted for years, Portland Baroque Orchestra has selected a new artistic director: Julian Perkins, a British harpsichordist whose impressive track record includes serving as artistic director of Cambridge Handel Opera and founder-director of Sounds Baroque. “I am thrilled and honored to succeed Monica Huggett as...
Salem Is Getting Its Very Own Pacific Standard, the Popular Ground-Level Bar at Kex
Rare is the Salem spinoff of a Portland bar or restaurant, whether that’s because of distance or owner apathy toward our capital city has yet to be determined. But two renowned bartenders are bucking that trend and launching a second location of Pacific Standard 46 miles to the south.
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?
Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
Shroom House Owner “Didn’t Know Anything About Any Illegal Mushroom Sales,” Attorney Says
Two men accused of running an unlawful psychedelic mushroom storefront on West Burnside Street appeared in court this afternoon. They believed the business was legal, their attorneys said. “He said he didn’t know anything about any illegal mushroom sales,” said Leland Berger, attorney for the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie...
Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%
The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
Grand Jury Will Hear Evidence This Month in Case of Three Teens Accused of Starting Over 36 Fires in Mt. Tabor Park
Evidence in the case of three Portland teens allegedly responsible for a string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the summer will be presented to a grand jury later this month. WW obtained and reviewed documents that shows the charges the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will present to the grand jury for each of the three suspects. WW is withholding the date the grand jury will meet at the request of the DA’s office due to fears of witness or victim intimidation and the potential flight risk of the defendants.
New Policy Gives Police More Time to Release Names of Officers Who Use Deadly Force
Since July, the Portland Police Bureau has withheld the names of officers who use deadly force, citing a “credible security threat” that it referred to the FBI. The FBI has now concluded its investigation into the “possible doxxing” of the Portland officers, and the Police Bureau is releasing names.
