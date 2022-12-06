ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Baroque Orchestra Selects Julian Perkins as Its New Artistic Director

After an international search that lasted for years, Portland Baroque Orchestra has selected a new artistic director: Julian Perkins, a British harpsichordist whose impressive track record includes serving as artistic director of Cambridge Handel Opera and founder-director of Sounds Baroque. “I am thrilled and honored to succeed Monica Huggett as...
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?

Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%

The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
Grand Jury Will Hear Evidence This Month in Case of Three Teens Accused of Starting Over 36 Fires in Mt. Tabor Park

Evidence in the case of three Portland teens allegedly responsible for a string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the summer will be presented to a grand jury later this month. WW obtained and reviewed documents that shows the charges the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will present to the grand jury for each of the three suspects. WW is withholding the date the grand jury will meet at the request of the DA’s office due to fears of witness or victim intimidation and the potential flight risk of the defendants.
