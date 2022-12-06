Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Exit 37 construction on I-90 reaches another mile-marker
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Work on I-90 near exit 37 reached another step in the reconstruction of the bridge and weigh station. The construction closed the westbound lanes for many miles. The project engineer says they were replacing box culverts that were under the interstate. Plus, adding an eight-foot wildlife fence was also added along the westbound lanes during this time. Last week most of the route opened back up.
kotatv.com
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
kotatv.com
Rapid City holiday marketplace pop-up
Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Frank Star Comes Out as new President. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM CST. Political newcomer Frank Star Comes Out defeated...
kotatv.com
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
kotatv.com
Deadwood Housing
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
Significant winter storm next week
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala...
kotatv.com
Now you can ski at Terry Peak every day of the week!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Peak Ski Area is South Dakota’s destination for family-friendly skiing and snowboarding. This year is off to a better start than the last few seasons, with cooler temperatures and more snow as they began their full-time operations. “We had a warm November last...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released. Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.
kotatv.com
Bomb threat at area school turns out to be a hoax
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bomb threat called into an area elementary school on Friday afternoon turned out to be a hoax. It happened at the Rapid Valley Elementary School on Covington Street in Rapid City. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:42 Friday afternoon, a call...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Rush Annual Teddy Bear Toss
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They say the best way to check out Christmas lights is with a cup of hot chocolate and music. In Spearfish, you get to experience all of this while helping the community. The Spearfish City Campground gets a makeover for December, from empty camping spots...
kotatv.com
Sturgis and Central wrestling teams earn dual victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Invite will be help Friday and Saturday over at the Monument. But Thursday night some of the state’s best teams got a head start by meeting up for some duals. The Sturgis and Rapid City Central wrestlers earned some impressive victories.
kotatv.com
Rush fall to Thunder on Teddy Bear Toss Night
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Under a new head coach, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got off to a strong start to their season on their home court. Plus, an East River battle goes down to the wire as O’Gorman hosted Brandon Valley. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com
Warmer this weekend with snow next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will start off Friday with some sunshine but clouds will quickly develop through the day. Highs will be warmer with temperatures reaching the 40s for many. Others will stay in the 30s. Warm weather will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s Saturday and some 50s by Sunday.
kotatv.com
Central boys gear up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team tips off the new season when it plays at Aberdeen Central Friday night. The Cobblers will also play at Pierre on Saturday. Head coach TJ Hay brings back a group of experienced players that are looking to find more wins this season.
Comments / 0