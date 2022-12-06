RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Work on I-90 near exit 37 reached another step in the reconstruction of the bridge and weigh station. The construction closed the westbound lanes for many miles. The project engineer says they were replacing box culverts that were under the interstate. Plus, adding an eight-foot wildlife fence was also added along the westbound lanes during this time. Last week most of the route opened back up.

