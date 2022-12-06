ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their home. It happened Thursday night, and Friday afternoon 18-year-old Joseph Ibrahim faced a judge, charged in connection to the crime. The family wishes to remain anonymous for their safety but...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Grand Jury Will Hear Evidence This Month in Case of Three Teens Accused of Starting Over 36 Fires in Mt. Tabor Park

Evidence in the case of three Portland teens allegedly responsible for a string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the summer will be presented to a grand jury later this month. WW obtained and reviewed documents that shows the charges the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will present to the grand jury for each of the three suspects. WW is withholding the date the grand jury will meet at the request of the DA’s office due to fears of witness or victim intimidation and the potential flight risk of the defendants.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Body of woman found in Portland remains unidentified, Medical Examiner says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a woman who died Nov. 28 in Portland. The Medical Examiner describes the woman as white, between the ages of 20 and 40 years old. They say she also was about 5′4″ tall, weighing 139 pounds. She had medium to long brown hair with brown eyes.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman...
BEAVERTON, OR
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
