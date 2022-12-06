Read full article on original website
Mr. know it all
4d ago
wouldn't it be great if some backwoods good old boys found this prick? I believe Justice would be done
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Survivor of 'jogger rapist' attack meets state's definition of victim, Multnomah Co. says
Multnomah County is now officially recognizing one of the victims of the "jogger rapist" as a victim. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping Danielle Tudor decades ago, but he was never convicted in the case because the statute of limitations expired. The county now says it has proper documentation to consider...
kptv.com
Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their home. It happened Thursday night, and Friday afternoon 18-year-old Joseph Ibrahim faced a judge, charged in connection to the crime. The family wishes to remain anonymous for their safety but...
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
$1.5 million bail set for men arrested in Shroom House raid
Two men accused of illegally running a psilocybin business, known as Shroom House, in Portland will make their first court appearances Friday afternoon.
Portland police release names of officers involved in shootings, previously withheld
PORTLAND, Ore. — Since July of this year, the Portland Police Bureau has withheld the names of officers who used deadly force within the city. On Friday, the agency finally released those names and announced a new policy to govern the future release of that information, "absent a credible security threat."
WWEEK
Grand Jury Will Hear Evidence This Month in Case of Three Teens Accused of Starting Over 36 Fires in Mt. Tabor Park
Evidence in the case of three Portland teens allegedly responsible for a string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the summer will be presented to a grand jury later this month. WW obtained and reviewed documents that shows the charges the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will present to the grand jury for each of the three suspects. WW is withholding the date the grand jury will meet at the request of the DA’s office due to fears of witness or victim intimidation and the potential flight risk of the defendants.
WWEEK
Shroom House Owner “Didn’t Know Anything About Any Illegal Mushroom Sales,” Attorney Says
Two men accused of running an unlawful psychedelic mushroom storefront on West Burnside Street appeared in court this afternoon. They believed the business was legal, their attorneys said. “He said he didn’t know anything about any illegal mushroom sales,” said Leland Berger, attorney for the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Multnomah County DA to take Mount Tabor arson cases to grand jury in December
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office plans to present evidence before a grand jury later this month against three teenagers accused of setting fires on Mount Tabor, according to Elisabeth Shepard, spokesperson for the DA’s office. Willamette Week first reported the development Thursday afternoon.
Deadly stabbing in SE Portland marks record 91st homicide this year, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have made an arrest in the case of a deadly stabbing that occurred on Friday morning in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood. Homicide detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing one charge of murder in the second degree.
Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
Warrant issued for Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese’s arrest
A prominent Proud Boys member who’s been arrested multiple times is wanted once again after Multnomah County court documents say he violated the conditions of his release from custody.
Ore. man pleads guilty to killing 91-year-old stepdad with extension cord
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to killing his stepfather the day before his trial was scheduled to begin. Washington County court records show Jacob Nebeker entered the plea for second-degree murder, and prosecutors dropped two counts of second-degree abuse of a corpse. According to KOIN-TV,...
6-month-old boy shot by father dies, officials say
The 6-month-old boy allegedly shot by his father in Clark County Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Friday morning.
oregontoday.net
Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
Officials: Man shot wife, baby before turning gun on himself
Clark County authorities say a man shot his wife and infant child before fatally shooting himself on Wednesday.
kptv.com
Body of woman found in Portland remains unidentified, Medical Examiner says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a woman who died Nov. 28 in Portland. The Medical Examiner describes the woman as white, between the ages of 20 and 40 years old. They say she also was about 5′4″ tall, weighing 139 pounds. She had medium to long brown hair with brown eyes.
kptv.com
MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman...
A Vancouver teen died after a fentanyl overdose at school, but the district didn't tell parents or police what happened
KGW used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in a high school bathroom, and why it wasn't shared. On May 3, 2022, just after 8 a.m., a staff member at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. called 911. "I need...
Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business
When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 4