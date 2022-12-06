ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
The Independent

Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
