ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsxVO_0jYXNEYU00

Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered," her family said in a statement.

Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength," her children True and Lillie Parker said.

The family thanked the doctors at Florida's Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for "their care."

The family said, "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Born Kirstie Louise Alley on Jan. 21, 1951, she became most known as an actress for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers," about characters in a bar in Boston. The show ran from 1982 until 1993. Alley joined the cast in the show's sixth season.

Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role in the hit show.

She then went on to star in the sitcom "Veronica's Closet" from 1997 to 2000.

Alley won another Emmy for best lead actress in a miniseries or television movie in 1993 for her role in the CBS TV movie "David's Mother."

She also starred in the 1989 hit film "Look Who's Talking," and the sequel "Look Who's Talking Too."

Her co-star in the film, John Travolta, paid respects to her in a post to Instagram.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," Travolta said. “I love you Kirstie."

The Associated Press further confirmed Alley's death through an email from her manager Donovan Daughtry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Parade

Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle

Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle. In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up...
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died

Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Son Gets Control of Estate After Battle With Her Ex

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon has been granted control of the late actress’ estate after a tumultuous legal battle with her ex, actor James Tupper. Tupper had argued Laffoon wasn’t “suitable” to run her estate due to his age, unemployment status, and apparently estranged relationship with Heche at the time she died. He also had expressed concern that his and Heche’s son, Atlas Tupper, wouldn’t be properly taken care of, claiming that Laffoon had “broken several promises” to him and was “hostile” to his half-brother Tupper had also claimed the actress’ $200,000 jewelry collection had gone missing, but the judge denied his request for an investigation. However, he issued a caveat that Laffoon could be removed as administrator of the estate upon any evidence of fraud or embezzlement.
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Popculture

Kirstie Alley's Cause of Death: What We Know

The world was shocked to learn on Monday that Kirstie Alley had died. The actor was 71 years old at the time of her passing. In addition to sharing the news of Alley's death, her family also confirmed that her cause of death was a result of cancer. As TV...
KANSAS STATE
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
KTLA

Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday.   “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
People

General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Says Pain of Loss 'Will Never Go Away' on Late Son Harrison's Birthday

Harrison Wagner, the son of General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner, died in June at age 27 Kristina Wagner is grieving the loss of her son Harrison Wagner on what would have been his 28th birthday.  The General Hospital star shared a video on Instagram Thursday of Harrison dancing with an emotional caption about love and loss. "Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There's no second chance. There's no see-him-again. There's no nothing. He's not coming back. It's final," she wrote.  "But life goes on. How do I...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy