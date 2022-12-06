Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 9, Sing ‘Santa Baby’ In Cute New TikTok Video: Watch
Kim Kardashian and North West got their TikTok followers in the Christmas spirit with their latest memorable video! The reality star and her mini me both wore hoodies, including a gray one for Kim and a white one for North, as they sang along to “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt. They both had their hair down and flashed smiles and funny faces to the camera as they put their arms around each other.
Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen avoid each other at starry Art Basel bash
Kim Kardashian avoided brushing shoulders with ex-pal Larsa Pippen at an exclusive star-studded Art Basel afterparty at Miami hotspot Gala on Friday night. Page Six confirmed that the Skims founder didn’t interact with Pippen at the club, which served as the unofficial afterparty spot following Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel bash earlier in the night. “Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Serena Williams arrived through the back door, stopping for photo ops around 3 a.m. before proceeding to their sister Kylie [Jenner’s] table,” a spy told Page Six. The source added, “The [Kardashian] sisters didn’t see Larsa Pippen who was sitting on...
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"
Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Takes Miami by Storm With a Honey Wheat Barbie Half-Up
Like her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé has undergone a honey wheat blonde hair transformation and it’s giving early ’00s all over again — but in the most updated way. Spotted at Art Basel Miami, Khlo sports a half-up half-down hairstyle in the most flattering shade of mid-brown blonde. Taking to Instagram with the caption, “Miami is always a good idea.” Her hair moment mirrors the same sentiment. The look was crafted by master stylist Chris Appleton, who served the star with the most voluminous and bounciest body waves we’ve ever seen for her. Khloé’s hair moment is ultra-fem, so to add a bit of contrast to the hair, she opted for a black bodysuit and faded black denim jeans with oversized hoops and an XXL manicure.
Meet Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: See His Net Worth, Job and How They Met
All she wants for Christmas is him! Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have been in a low-key relationship since 2016, and there’s a lot to learn about her supportive beau. What Is Bryan Tanaka’s Net Worth...
Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos
Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Pretty Vee Breaks Down Her Attraction To Rick Ross On Revolt’s ‘Black Girl Stuff’
Comedian and actress Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell has expressed her admiration for Rick Ross while recording an episode of Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff. It has been speculated that the Wild’n Out entertainer is dating the Richer Than I Ever Been rapper thanks to images and videos of the pair together surfacing on social media. More from VIBE.comRick Ross Takes Accountability For Hefty Wingstop Violations"We Belong In Classical Music:" Orchestra Noir Brings Black Excellence To Atlanta2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know Fueling the romance whispers, Ross’ fellow Miami native expressed her attraction to the “biggest bawse” and what makes him a...
Khloe Kardashian Pulls Over 100 Lbs. Of Weight While Doing Bear Crawls During Intense Workout
Khloe Kardashian is getting after it in the gym these days! On Dec. 5, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her workout with trainer, Don. In the clip, she’s dragging more than 100 pounds of weight behind her body while doing bear crawls across the floor. She was then tasked with pulling the heavy weight toward her body with a rope. “I do not care about my form here,” Khloe wrote. “I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster.”
livingetc.com
The 10 best minimalist interior designer accounts to follow to inspire a less cluttered home
Minimalist interior designer means so much more than a stark, white room these days. A resurgence in the style has meant that 'minimalism' has become an umbrella term, with offshoots and tangents that bring new energy to the movement, yet still belong in the minimalist discipline. From soft minimalists that...
Inside Kim Kardashian’s son Saint’s epic NFL celebration for 7th birthday
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint’s 7th birthday was a total touchdown. The reality star brought her little one and a few of his friends to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for a Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game. Not only did the birthday boy get to hold a Super Bowl trophy, wear a championship ring and meet players, but his party also featured a football-shaped cake. “Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy,” the “Kardashians” star, 42, captioned party pics on Instagram the following day. “I love you so so so much! “I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever,” the KKW...
I decorated my Christmas tree with toiletries — haters say it looks cheap
Deck the halls with boughs of … loofas? There’s nothing like decorating the Christmas tree, but one mother’s unique DIY decorations have people thoroughly divided. Crafty mom Sam Holtwick described her festive Christmas tree as having a “Christmas candy theme,” achieving the look with something straight from the bathroom aisle: colorful loofahs. “Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?!” she captioned a now-viral TikTok, with over 3.5 million views. “When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount.” In the 16-second clip, Holdwick demonstrates how she makes her cotton-candy tree decorations: She...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'
Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss
Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos
Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.
Scott Disick Has ‘Stepped Up His Treatment and Therapy’ Amid Sobriety Journey, Is Working on ‘Bettering Himself’
A lifelong journey. Scott Disick is committed to "bettering himself" after several previous rehab stints, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The reality star, 39, "has stepped up his treatment and therapy" in recent weeks, the insider tells Us, adding that Disick is focusing on improving "his mental well-being" and […]
