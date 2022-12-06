ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear reflects on deadly tornado 1 year later

The dozens of lives lost and even more forever changed are still top of mind for Gov. Beshear. In a sit-down interview with FOX 56's Emani Payne, the governor reflected on that day. Gov. Beshear reflects on deadly tornado 1 year later. The dozens of lives lost and even more...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations

The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act

A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
Evening weather forecast: 12/09/22

Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Friday evening forecast. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Friday, Dec. 9. Winchester chili cook-off held for Kameron May. The Winchester community coming together once again to...
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation

Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat …. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for December 11, 2022. Lexington man walking 50 hours for youth coat drive: …. Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he's walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. Believing in Forever Inc. has seen a 40% increase in the number of coats needed for Kentucky kids this winter. Normally, they collect 3,000 coats, but this year they're in need of close to 5,000. So far, Kentuckians have helped reach almost half of that goal.
LEXINGTON, KY
Dedina Ambassador

Outgoing Mayor Serge Dedina describes what he learned about both the U.S. and Mexico while serving as mayor of Imperial Beach, CA. Outgoing Mayor Serge Dedina describes what he learned about both the U.S. and Mexico while serving as mayor of Imperial Beach, CA. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices,...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
Chatting with the Champs: Frederick Douglass wins first State Title

The Frederick Douglass Broncos (15-0) wrapped up an undefeated season with its first State Title in school history, defeating No. 8 Bowling Green 28-7 at Kroger Field. Chatting with the Champs: Frederick Douglass wins …. The Frederick Douglass Broncos (15-0) wrapped up an undefeated season with its first State Title...
LEXINGTON, KY
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Kentucky forecast this weekend: Few more showers possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The chance for spotty showers and drizzle continues through this evening with cool lows back into the 40s. Areas of dense fog will also be possible at times with a Dense Fog Advisory out until 11am Saturday. Another system approaches the region on Saturday...
KENTUCKY STATE
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE

