Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he's walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. Believing in Forever Inc. has seen a 40% increase in the number of coats needed for Kentucky kids this winter. Normally, they collect 3,000 coats, but this year they're in need of close to 5,000. So far, Kentuckians have helped reach almost half of that goal.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO