Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear reflects on deadly tornado 1 year later
The dozens of lives lost and even more forever changed are still top of mind for Gov. Beshear. In a sit-down interview with FOX 56's Emani Payne, the governor reflected on that day. Gov. Beshear reflects on deadly tornado 1 year later. The dozens of lives lost and even more...
fox56news.com
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
fox56news.com
'Walking on broken glass': Local woman shares journey with stiff person syndrome
"I felt really bad for her. She is going to have a long, tough time. Your life will never be the same," said 75-year-old Maureen Materna, of Rocky River. ‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey …. "I felt really bad for her. She is going to have...
fox56news.com
How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act
A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 12/09/22
Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Friday evening forecast. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Friday, Dec. 9. Winchester chili cook-off held for Kameron May. The Winchester community coming together once again to...
fox56news.com
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat …. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for December 11, 2022. Lexington man walking 50 hours for youth coat drive: …. Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he's walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. Believing in Forever Inc. has seen a 40% increase in the number of coats needed for Kentucky kids this winter. Normally, they collect 3,000 coats, but this year they're in need of close to 5,000. So far, Kentuckians have helped reach almost half of that goal.
fox56news.com
Dedina Ambassador
Outgoing Mayor Serge Dedina describes what he learned about both the U.S. and Mexico while serving as mayor of Imperial Beach, CA. Outgoing Mayor Serge Dedina describes what he learned about both the U.S. and Mexico while serving as mayor of Imperial Beach, CA. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices,...
fox56news.com
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
fox56news.com
Chatting with the Champs: Frederick Douglass wins first State Title
The Frederick Douglass Broncos (15-0) wrapped up an undefeated season with its first State Title in school history, defeating No. 8 Bowling Green 28-7 at Kroger Field. Chatting with the Champs: Frederick Douglass wins …. The Frederick Douglass Broncos (15-0) wrapped up an undefeated season with its first State Title...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Clouds to sun on Sunday, some drizzle for southeastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tonight, look for cloudy skies, as showers fade to drizzle and fog. Overnight lows tonight should dip into the lower 40s. But good news! Sunshine will appear on Sunday and especially on Monday. Expect clouds to sunshine on Sunday. Some drizzle and light rain...
WDTV
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
fox56news.com
Kentucky forecast this weekend: Few more showers possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The chance for spotty showers and drizzle continues through this evening with cool lows back into the 40s. Areas of dense fog will also be possible at times with a Dense Fog Advisory out until 11am Saturday. Another system approaches the region on Saturday...
fox56news.com
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way. The latter was true for a group of strangers trying to make their way from...
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
Comments / 0