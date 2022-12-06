‘Not even close’: Why NICKMERCS tips battle royales to overthrow esports like CDL, HCS before long

Read full article on original website
Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games, with over 160 different champions for you to choose from. One such champion is Miss Fortune, a marksman from Bilgewater who is famed for being ruthless—and for her epic voice lines. Since Miss Fortune is an easy AD...
Which AD carries are best to pair with Renata Glasc in League of Legends?
Renata Glasc is one of the most recent releases in League of Legends. The support champion hit the live servers on Patch 12.4, with a lot of curiosity from the community due to her game-breaking ultimate and the revival of her W. While she didn’t turn out to be as...
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
MW2 and Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded update adds Shipment, new DMZ location, and CoD’s first raid
The first massive midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to arrive next week. The Season 01 Reloaded update will officially enter the game via a patch scheduled for Dec. 14 at 12pm CT, Activision announced today. This update is stuffed with new...
Early balance changes go live following the launch of Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King
We are less than a week into the lifespan of Hearthstone’s new March of the Lich King expansion, and already the expansion is making waves through Standard. Blizzard has already deployed an early balance patch that takes aim at two key cards in Standard. Sire Denathrius from Murder at Castle Nathria and Shockspitter, which debuted with March of the Lich King, have both received nerfs.
Chamber might be ‘out of the meta,’ but 100T say they’re not ‘in trouble’ like other top VALORANT teams
VALORANT Patch 5.12 is one of the single most impactful updates to the game, with changes to 15 different agents, the enhancement of utility destruction via abilities, and, of course, the long-awaited Chamber nerfs. Virtually every top VALORANT team playing in the VCT next year will have to come to...
New region, who this? Evil Geniuses reverse sweep TSM to win Dota BTS Pro Series 13
It’s almost the 2023 DPC season, and the North American Dota 2 scene is going through turnover it has never seen before. With organizations and legends leaving the scene, the newest names in the Americas region got to test their mettle in the BTS Pro Series Season 13. Almost...
Second verse: Liquid welcomes Nisha to Dota 2 roster as MATUMBAMAN retires
Dota 2’s The International 2022 was one of the most thrilling iterations of the event in terms of storylines. MATUMBAMAN’s last ride was one arc that fans followed closely throughout the event, and many wondered how Team Liquid would fill the void he’d leave behind after finally hanging up his mouse and keyboard.
Activision is adding some red to the all-black L.A. Thieves Modern Warfare 2 skin
Activision may be changing the most popular Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 in the latest update. Call of Duty released official promotional images for the mid-season update of MW2, which featured a new L.A. Thieves Operator skin. The L.A. Thieves had the most popular Call of Duty League Operator pack after the skin was released with an all-black color scheme with just the red logo on the front. This skin resembled another skin from Warzone known as Roze, which was another blackout skin that was popular among players for being difficult to spot on the map. The Thieves pack even hit the top 15 in sales on Steam, showcasing how many players were dishing out to have a skin that was slightly difficult to see.
Tekken 8 shows off graphics upgrades for returning fighters, including one that’s waited 20 years
For all of the hype Bandai Namco was feeding into Tekken 8 being at The Game Awards this year, there wasn’t a lot of depth to the actual trailer outside of showing off how good the game looks in Unreal Engine 5 and some returning characters. After Kazuya Mashima...
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster
European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
XSET regains VALORANT foothold by signing C9 White star duo to headline VCT Game Changers roster
XSET Purple is planning to rebuild around Bob Tran and Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl for the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Bob joined Cloud9 White in June 2022 after being a part of the Soniqs core for around two years. During her time with Cloud9 White, they managed two Game Changers North American titles, winning them both in convincing fashion. Heading into the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White were the favorite to hoist the trophy. Losses to G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion ended their hopes of capturing the Game Changers Championship Trophy, however.
New Apex Legends character leaks have players going Ballistic
Another day, another leak in Apex Legends. The pattern isn’t new, but it is usually exciting for players looking forward to new content. And today brought great news for players, as a couple of popular leakers and insiders combined to bring new information for a new legend that was first mentioned in the huge character leak that occurred prior to season 13 of Apex.
One of League esports’ most iconic casters says goodbye to broadcasting in 2023
After spending a decade as the voice of North American League of Legends, one of the game’s most recognizable casters is stepping away from the broadcast and taking a new path in his career. Popular community figure David “Phreak” Turley is retiring from shoutcasting and will be moving on...
Meme it back turbo: w33 to team up with Gorgc for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Aliwi “w33” Omar has had one of the most hectic Dota 2 careers of all time. He’s a two-time TI runner-up and a Major winner, and he’s now teaming up with popular streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. As Team...
VersionX eyeing Cloud9 White duo for 2023 VCT Game Changers
VersionX has its sights set on the Cloud9 White pairing of Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi to complete its VALORANT Game Changers roster, sources tell Dot Esports. The duo has been a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. Under the Cloud9 banner, they...
Best Yone build in League of Legends
Ever since his release in 2020, Yone has been one of the most popular League of Legends champions. The connection with his brother Yasuo and the similarities in their kits have made him an enjoyable character across all levels of play. Yone is a champion with a lot of mobility that gives plenty of gratification when his combos are well-executed.
Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022
Elden Ring has done it. The action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment won Game of the Year at the Game Awards in 2022. It beat other heavy hitters including A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to take home the prized award.
TSM retools VALORANT roster, bringing back a familiar face for VCT Challengers
TSM is set to bring back veteran FPS player hazed, in addition to signing Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison to complete its VALORANT roster for the 2023 season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. TSM never found its foothold during the 2022 VCT season. In the Stage One North American VCT...
