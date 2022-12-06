ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

Ravenel bridge crash cleared

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a crash on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is cleared. Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m. Police said it was cleared just before 9:50 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson shooting injures 1, deputies investigating

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday. According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street. The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
CROSS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC

