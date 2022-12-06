Read full article on original website
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and a food truck Sunday while fleeing from deputies. Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and Von Oshen Road in Ladson around 12:15 p.m.
Ravenel bridge crash cleared
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a crash on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is cleared. Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m. Police said it was cleared just before 9:50 p.m.
Ladson shooting injures 1, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday. According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street. The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his […]
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Murrells Inlet man is in custody after an armed robbery at an ice cream shop on Pawleys Island. Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery/robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Georgetown County deputies...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
Traffic Incidents top cause of accidental deaths in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office reduces speed limits
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 7,500 people travel daily on Highway 17 Business according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with intellectual disabilities in the care of the state is now recovering after she was hit by a car, late at night on a Summerville road. Now, her family is asking how that was even possible in the first place. It was sometime between...
N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
