Tampa, FL

Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer

By Douglas Jones
 5 days ago
Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered," her family said in a statement.

Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength," her children True and Lillie Parker said.

The family thanked the doctors at Florida's Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for "their care."

The family said, "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Born Kirstie Louise Alley on Jan. 21, 1951, she became most known as an actress for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers," about characters in a bar in Boston. The show ran from 1982 until 1993. Alley joined the cast in the show's sixth season.

Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role in the hit show.

She then went on to star in the sitcom "Veronica's Closet" from 1997 to 2000.

Alley won another Emmy for best lead actress in a miniseries or television movie in 1993 for her role in the CBS TV movie "David's Mother."

She also starred in the 1989 hit film "Look Who's Talking," and the sequel "Look Who's Talking Too."

Her co-star in the film, John Travolta, paid respects to her in a post to Instagram.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," Travolta said. “I love you Kirstie."

The Associated Press further confirmed Alley's death through an email from her manager Donovan Daughtry.

