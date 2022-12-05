Read full article on original website
Dr. Penny Lott was presented with the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award by the CEO of the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. With the many acts of service Lott has done over the years, her heart still beats for education. She has served in the education field for over 35 years.
The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation is welcoming four new members to its board of trustees. “Adding four new members with strong local ties will continue to improve the ability of our Foundation to serve OTC’s mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Michelle Davis, vice president for College Advancement.
