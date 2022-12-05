Dr. Penny Lott was presented with the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award by the CEO of the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. With the many acts of service Lott has done over the years, her heart still beats for education. She has served in the education field for over 35 years.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO