When members become too driven by personal competition rather than crew development, the organization can suffer — By Daniel Folks. Much has been written about fire department mission statements, namely how to create one that reflects the organization’s overall values and goal to protect life and property. However, mission can also be defined as a specific task with which a person or a group is charged with a pre-established and often self-imposed objective or purpose. This is how firefighters typically think of mission – getting the job done.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO