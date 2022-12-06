ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?

By Ken Weathers
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Make sure to keep the umbrella handy this week. It won’t rain continuously each day, throughout the week, but there will be a decent chance of rain.

The likely chance for rain will be overnight tonight into early Tuesday and then later Tuesday night through Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqhXb_0jYXLFVd00

Thursday’s rain chances look a little lighter, mainly earlier in the day. Rain chances may wrap up early Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region.

Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution

Rainfall totals this week will range from around an inch for many and possibly up to four inches for some. It will all depend on where these boundaries are set up as the more prolonged rain occurrences will be along these lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7A0w_0jYXLFVd00

The weekend does look drier, but it will remain mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the 50s.

Check out the WATE 6 Storm Team Weather Blog for the latest updates on the forecast in East Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

