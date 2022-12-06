How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Make sure to keep the umbrella handy this week. It won’t rain continuously each day, throughout the week, but there will be a decent chance of rain.

The likely chance for rain will be overnight tonight into early Tuesday and then later Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Thursday’s rain chances look a little lighter, mainly earlier in the day. Rain chances may wrap up early Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region.

Rainfall totals this week will range from around an inch for many and possibly up to four inches for some. It will all depend on where these boundaries are set up as the more prolonged rain occurrences will be along these lines.

The weekend does look drier, but it will remain mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the 50s.

