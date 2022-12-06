Read full article on original website
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start for Portugal vs. Morocco in the World Cup?
All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo's status for Saturday. The 37-year-old Portuguese star has seen his career spiral downwards following a tumultuous season where he got benched with Manchester United, which ultimately led to his contract being mutually terminated right before the 2022 FIFA World Cup got underway. He...
‘Al Hilm' Unveiled as Official Ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinals, Final
Four countries are still dreaming in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup has reached the business end of the tournament with two pivotal semifinal matchups approaching on Tuesday and Wednesday. Up first is Argentina vs. Croatia on Tuesday, a rematch of the 2018 group stage game where the Vatreni cruised...
How Much Will Tickets Cost to Attend the First World Cup Semifinal Matchup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Quarterfinal matchups are underway and the stakes are rising by the minute. Friday’s first two quarterfinal matchups left the announcers speechless and the 88,000 fans of Lusail Stadium going wild.
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England
In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike. The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos. The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the...
Morocco Upsets Portugal 1-0, Advances to First World Cup Semifinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There's no need to wake up, Morocco. The dream in Qatar is still going. In another upset, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Morocco...
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
France Tops England 2-1 in Thriller, Advances to World Cup Semifinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The last remaining semifinal ticket has been booked. France’s quest to repeat as World Cup champions continued after topping England 2-1 in a quarterfinal thriller. Both Gareth Southgate...
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
‘He Needs to Keep His Mouth Shut': Argentina Goalkeeper on Netherlands Manager
Tensions flared on and off the pitch between Argentina and the Netherlands. Not only did Friday's second quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have the first bench-clearing scuffle of the tournament, but shots were fired during post-game interviews as well. Following Argentina's 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands...
Each Semifinalists' Biggest Key to Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Croatia will meet in the semifinals on one side, while France and Morocco will go at it on the other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Each nation has passed multiple tests to reach this point of the tournament in Qatar, but the stakes are now the highest they've ever been as the final approaches.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 10
Thousands of fans flooded Qatar on Friday to witness the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and the two fixtures were exciting, to say the least. The day started with Brazil and Croatia, which ended in a major upset for the 2022 favorites. The two teams were head-to-head at 0-0 up until the end of regulation, sending them into two 15-minute periods of extra time.
World Cup Semifinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
It is almost time for the semifinal matches of the 2022 World Cup and the stakes are higher than ever. Fans around the world were stunned to witness Neymar & Co. go down on Friday as Brazil fell to Croatia in penalty picks to advance to the semifinals. In the...
Morocco Scores Late in First Half, Leads Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinal
Is Morocco really the team of destiny at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. It continues to look that way in Qatar, as Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime of their quarterfinal match. Morocco and Portugal played even for nearly 45 minutes before the Atlas Lions struck first in the 42nd...
France to Make Condoms Free to Anyone Under 25 Due to Inflation
France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday. The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.
Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands
A European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, was charged with corruption and remanded in custody on Sunday after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home. - 'Bags of cash' - The second search of an MEP's house is understood to have involved a Belgian member, since the president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, was invited to witness the raid.
