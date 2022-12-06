Read full article on original website
Officials grant California girl's request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES — Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.
11 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Christmas marathon, a craft fair and even a pup crawl!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a northern breeze and a 25% to 55% chance of rain.
Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events. On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.
Northern California braces for strong weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California is set to get a strong storm moving in for the majority of this upcoming weekend. Friday is a gap between storms with some lingering rain and snow early in the morning with patchy but dense fog. Most of Friday will be dry with clouds moving in and highs in the low 50s.
Storm Watch: Feet of Sierra snow causes avalanche concerns, flooding forces road closures through Sacramento region
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m. Snow totals are still coming in as resorts are still digging out. Sierra-at-Tahoe seems to be the...
California housing reform bill introduced on day one of new session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers introduced over a hundred bills on the first day of session Monday. Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco) unveiled his bill Tuesday, which he says will be a game changer for affordable housing. In addition to the bill, there’s also a new study out...
Winter storm causes road closures, avalanches in Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — A winter storm hit Northern California over the weekend that brought high winds and snow to the Sierra, creating dangerous travel conditions on the roads. Some travelers were redirected to turn back at Colfax where Caltrans closed the highway Saturday. Other major highways leading up to...
Another major Winter Storm set to arrive this weekend for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Thursday afternoon storm system is coming just before a larger weekend winter storm, which is expected to carry plenty of moisture. Thursday will be a bit of a warm up to the weekend as a trough digs over the eastern Pacific. As the storm arrives, winds will pick up out of the south and southeast with the rotation and pull of the storm. Winds could reach 15 to 25 mph in the valley Thursday night with 35 to 45 mph gusts in the Sierra.
