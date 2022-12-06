SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Thursday afternoon storm system is coming just before a larger weekend winter storm, which is expected to carry plenty of moisture. Thursday will be a bit of a warm up to the weekend as a trough digs over the eastern Pacific. As the storm arrives, winds will pick up out of the south and southeast with the rotation and pull of the storm. Winds could reach 15 to 25 mph in the valley Thursday night with 35 to 45 mph gusts in the Sierra.

