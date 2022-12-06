ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wvtm13.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community

EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

3-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Elderly incarcerated man confirmed dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Donaldson Correctional Facility. Eddie Robertson Jr, a 71-year-old incarcerated man in the Jefferson County facility, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being found unresponsive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Who are Jefferson County’s highest paid employees?

Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
ADAMSVILLE, AL

