wvtm13.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community
EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
24-year-old convicted in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened May 31,...
wvtm13.com
3-year-old shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
wbrc.com
PARCA says a consolidated jail in Jefferson County could save you money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re digging deeper into recent talk of consolidating the Birmingham Jail, and some say doing that would save you money. The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) did a study a while back on a metro jail in Jefferson County. The PARCA study said...
alreporter.com
Elderly incarcerated man confirmed dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Donaldson Correctional Facility. Eddie Robertson Jr, a 71-year-old incarcerated man in the Jefferson County facility, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being found unresponsive...
Escaped inmate found in Tuscaloosa County
UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.
Who are Jefferson County’s highest paid employees?
Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
As Alabama fights flu outbreak, doctors share how you can stay safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As people get ready to head to holiday gatherings in the coming weeks, the state of Alabama is looking at rising flu cases, which has local doctors very concerned. The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show over 20 people have died as a result of the flu […]
wvtm13.com
Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Adamsville police are investigating a shooting death inside an Adamsville business on Dec. 3. Officials responded to a business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers interviewed three people and identified Amy Stocks, of Adamsville, as a...
