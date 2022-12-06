Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
KEVN
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
KEVN
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
KEVN
Deck the halls with saving energy and fire safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With red and green lights illuminating the night, and inflatable snowmen and Santas getting blown up, we know that the holiday season is here. As festive as they are, these decorations can cause a shock when the electric bill arrives. So, how safe are your decorations,...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
KEVN
Now you can ski at Terry Peak every day of the week!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Terry Peak Ski Area is South Dakota’s destination for family-friendly skiing and snowboarding. This year is off to a better start than the last few seasons, with cooler temperatures and more snow as they began their full-time operations. “We had a warm November last...
KEVN
Bomb threat at area school turns out to be a hoax
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bomb threat called into an area elementary school on Friday afternoon turned out to be a hoax. It happened at the Rapid Valley Elementary School on Covington Street in Rapid City. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:42 Friday afternoon, a call...
KEVN
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a weather balloon!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meteorologists from Rapid City’s National Weather Service launch balloons twice a day. It is one of 90 offices that use radiosondes attached to weather balloons. “The radiosondes is collecting temperature data, relative humidity data, pressure data and then with the GPS inside its also...
KEVN
‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They say the best way to check out Christmas lights is with a cup of hot chocolate and music. In Spearfish, you get to experience all of this while helping out the community. The Spearfish City Campground gets a makeover for December, from empty camping...
KEVN
Three Olympic athletes spent the day at South Dakota Mines to share what it takes to be a professional athlete
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three Olympic athletes headed to the South Dakota School of Mines Thursday to share their stories with the Hardrocker track and field team, about what being an athlete means to them. Chris nelson, Deanna price, and Payton Otterdahl are touring South Dakota to share the...
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to prison, a little more than three years after a fatal hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez in December of 2019. Last month, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Friday, Judge Jeffrey Connolly sentenced...
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was packed with high school wrestlers from around the region as the Rapid City Invite kicked off. Plus, the Rapid City Rush stay red-hot on the ice as they get another win over the Wichita Thunder. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN
Rush fall to Thunder on Teddy Bear Toss Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite being the first team to get on the board, the Rapid City Rush had their winning streak snapped in Saturday night’s game against the Wichita Thunder. Ben Burns has highlights from the first period.
newscenter1.tv
Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
newscenter1.tv
Man killed in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A 50-year-0ld man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near the intersection with...
KEVN
Central boys gear up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team tips off the new season when it plays at Aberdeen Central Friday night. The Cobblers will also play at Pierre on Saturday. Head coach TJ Hay brings back a group of experienced players that are looking to find more wins this season.
kotatv.com
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
