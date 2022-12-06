Read full article on original website
Related
'Banshees of Inisherin' wins big at New York Film Critics Online
"The Banshees of Inisherin" -- a black comedy set on a small island off the coast of Ireland in 1928 -- was named the Best Picture of 2022 by the New York Film Critics Online Sunday.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Greg Is the Key to This Mystery
'The White Lotus' Season 2 has raised many questions about Tanya's storyline, and Greg is the key to solving the mystery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brayden Lape from Grass Lake will be featured in 2-part finale of ‘The Voice’
The two-part finale of The Voice starts Monday night on local 4, and don’t look now, but Brayden Lape from Grass Lake is still in the mix. Local 4 talked to him throughout the competition, and we were able to catch him again Friday (Dec. 9) between rehearsals. If...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A familiar face is back on screen this weekend
There are plenty new movies available to view this weekend both in theaters and from the luxury of your home. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” for the Reel Talk to talk about three new movies. Let’s begin with “Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first film since...
Comments / 0