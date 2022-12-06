ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsxVO_0jYXKH6200

Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered," her family said in a statement.

Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength," her children True and Lillie Parker said.

The family thanked the doctors at Florida's Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for "their care."

The family said, "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Born Kirstie Louise Alley on Jan. 21, 1951, she became most known as an actress for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers," about characters in a bar in Boston. The show ran from 1982 until 1993. Alley joined the cast in the show's sixth season.

Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role in the hit show.

She then went on to star in the sitcom "Veronica's Closet" from 1997 to 2000.

Alley won another Emmy for best lead actress in a miniseries or television movie in 1993 for her role in the CBS TV movie "David's Mother."

She also starred in the 1989 hit film "Look Who's Talking," and the sequel "Look Who's Talking Too."

Her co-star in the film, John Travolta, paid respects to her in a post to Instagram.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," Travolta said. “I love you Kirstie."

The Associated Press further confirmed Alley's death through an email from her manager Donovan Daughtry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle

Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle. In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up...
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Popculture

Al Roker's Daughter Speaks out Following Father's Return to Hospital

Al Roker's daughter Leila has spoken out following her father's return to the hospital. In a post in her Instagram Stories thread, the 24-year-old shared a selfie and wrote, "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it." The post comes days...
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Son Gets Control of Estate After Battle With Her Ex

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon has been granted control of the late actress’ estate after a tumultuous legal battle with her ex, actor James Tupper. Tupper had argued Laffoon wasn’t “suitable” to run her estate due to his age, unemployment status, and apparently estranged relationship with Heche at the time she died. He also had expressed concern that his and Heche’s son, Atlas Tupper, wouldn’t be properly taken care of, claiming that Laffoon had “broken several promises” to him and was “hostile” to his half-brother Tupper had also claimed the actress’ $200,000 jewelry collection had gone missing, but the judge denied his request for an investigation. However, he issued a caveat that Laffoon could be removed as administrator of the estate upon any evidence of fraud or embezzlement.
Us Weekly

Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Honors Late Actress After Her Death: ‘You Will Be Missed’

Paying respects. Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson honored the late star with a tribute shared after her death. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," the Baywatch alum, 70, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 5, alongside a throwback […]
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
KTLA

Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday.   “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
DoYouRemember?

Inside Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle For His Life Against Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
EW.com

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning Cheers and Look Who's Talking star, dies at 71 after brief cancer battle

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning star of Cheers, Veronica's Closet, and Look Who's Talking, has died at 71. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news of her death on the actress' social media accounts on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote. EW has confirmed news of her death.
E! News

New Details Revealed on Anne Heche's Cause of Death and Drugs in Her System

Officials have released new details regarding Anne Heche's death. According to a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner report dated Dec. 6 and obtained by E! News, traces of cocaine, cannabinoids (a substance found in cannabis plants) and benzodiazepines (a depressant) were detected in the Men in Tree star's system in August when she was admitted to a hospital following a car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy