Man struck and killed by train at Grover Beach train station

A man was struck and killed by a train at the Grover Beach train station on Monday.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

According to police, a southbound Amtrak train struck the pedestrian.

Amtrak tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that its Coast Starlight Train 11 was stopped due to the incident.

An investigation is underway. Detectives are looking at surveillance footage and officers are interviewing witnesses and the train conductor.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the collision, they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective John Ruiz at jruiz@gbpd.org or via telephone number (805) 473-4502.